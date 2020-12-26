The way Charolette Sanders sees things, “every day is a process.”
“Life is going to happen to us,” she said. “People are going to leave us. People are going to stay. I just have to remember that God is in control and that everything that’s happening is happening for a reason. Don’t ever stop learning.”
Sanders had a lot to learn while growing up. She lived her first 12 years in Keefeton. She lived with her grandparents, as well as in foster care.
She said her grandmother was her “home.”
“She meant to me what God means to me now,” Sanders said. “My grandparents always were there for me. They were unconditional love for me.”
She said that when her grandmother died, “it rocked my world.”
She went through a divorce and began self-medicating.
Sanders eventually found herself at the Gospel Rescue Mission, where she began doing volunteer work. That led to a part-time job in the kitchen.
“It was a humbling position because I loved being in the kitchen because it brought back so many memories of my grandparents,” she said. “I feel like it was a full circle for me.
She worked part time cooking and cleaning at her church.
She also took the 20-week class, Bridges Out of Poverty.
“That’s when I started to grow up after a lifetime of lessons and children,” she said.
Sanders eventually worked her way to a full-time position as volunteer coordinator. About six months ago, her job expanded, and she is now the mission’s community ambassador.
“I want to give back to other people things that were freely given to me by God’s grace,” she said.
Program changes
life for generations
Charolette Sanders said Bridges Out of Poverty changed her mindset about things.
“It’s a God thing that happened, changing people’s legacies,” she said. “I was a student in that class. But they were serving legacies beyond me. What they were teaching me, I was, in turn, teaching my daughter. They’re changing generations.”
Sanders said she learned about investigating her community. Much of that involves “being aware of where your money is going.”
She said she learned how to budget her money and how to improve her credit score.
“I wanted to get off government assistance, because it shows you how being on government assistance just sort of traps you,” she said. “You can make a certain amount of money, but if you go over that certain amount of money, you lose the government benefits.”
Participants also learn to cook the food they have instead of grabbing quick, not-so-nutritious bites at a convenience store.
“Planning ahead, writing a future story, making goals,” she said. “Once a year, we would put our future story on a vision board. The mindset is going from hopeless to ‘I can achieve that.’”
Loving job
helping others
Sanders said she seeks a servant attitude in her volunteers.
“Somebody that is happy to do whatever God has led their heart to do,” she said, adding that she also looks for flexibility.
“You never know what’s going to happen here,” she said.
COVID-19 has cut into the number of volunteers who help at the mission.
“Our volunteers are faithful,” she said. “They love our guests. They’re true servants; they’re so humble. I love making connection with them and seeing the joy on their faces when they’re with somebody else.”
Sanders’ expanded job at Gospel Rescue Mission involves working with businesses and encourages them to hire mission guests.
“I meet with the guests, I see what their barriers to employment are,” she said. “I just try to match. We’re God’s staffing company, I guess you can say because we don’t want them to feel hopeless if they’re applying for the same type of job over and over and getting told ‘no’ over and over.”
She said she loves seeing the look on guests’ faces when they say they got a job, got a house, recovered their family or got saved.
“We’ve had people here from professional wrestlers to data entry,” she said. “My work is my joy. I know that sounds crazy, but the work I do here is my hobby.”
Building a
forever home
Sanders’ journey toward home ownership began the day before one Thanksgiving, when her application for a Habitat home was accepted.
As part of Habitat for Humanity, Sanders and her family had to work to make their home a reality.
“We didn’t do a lot of ‘building’ building,” she said. “But we did a lot of painting, a lot of grout work, yard work, organizing meals for the workers, nailing Sheetrock.”
She recalled writing Bible verses on the house’s frame.
Sanders was working 9 to 5 at the time and faced challenges getting there on time.
“Those workers got there so early in the morning,” she said. “There wasn’t really any hard part to it, waiting on it to be done. Moving day.”
Building took about six or seven months, she said.
“That process just went by so fast,” Sanders said, recalling how surreal it felt walking into a new home.
“Everything was brand new, from the toilets to the ceiling,” she said. “It was just emotional having our own space.”
April will mark Sanders’ third anniversary as a homeowner. She said, “It still smells brand new.”
“My kids will always have a home to go to,” she said. “There will always be a home. I’m paying my house payments, but it’s going toward something that is mine. It’s going toward their future, Noah’s future, my future.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I grew up in Webbers Falls, and then Keefeton. When I was 12, my grandfather got hurt and my grandparents moved to the city of Muskogee. I’ve always loved Muskogee. I think I’ve only been away from Muskogee was for the four years we’ve moved away for military.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“The community. Just the way we take care of each other.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“Cleaning up the trash. When I was in Bridges, we did the trash cleanup that the mayor did and. I did that for two years running and that brought it to the surface that Muskogee has a trash problem. There’s trash everywhere. If we can just adopt a little part of our community and make sure that trash is cleaned up, I feel like we can have more business here.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Marcia Gideon. She’s a community care organizer at Boulevard Christian. I met her through the Gospel Rescue Mission. She was one of my volunteers. She loves everybody and is always willing to be a good servant. I just want to be Marcia. She’s a super loving lady.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“Getting accepted into Bridges Out of Poverty. I was at a pretty low point in my life. I had no idea what it was, but I went for an interview.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Hang out with Noah, decorate my house, do little house projects, spend a little time with friends, service work.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Family. We’re just all family. When something goes wrong we just pull together as a family.”
MEET Charolette
Sanders
AGE: 45.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Warner Elementary, Alice Robertson Middle School, Muskogee High School, earned a high school completion diploma from Copper Mountain.
PROFESSION: Community Ambassador for Gospel Rescue Mission.
FAMILY: Three adult children — Spencer, Riley, Hayley; adopting Noah, 4.
CHURCH: The Bridge at Christ Church.
HOBBIES: “I guess my work is a hobby. I like to be outdoors with Noah, decorate my home. My hobby is my home. I love to just be at home.”
