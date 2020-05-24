Seeing children happy seems to be Tamra Scherer's goal in life.
"I think that's just the way I've always been,” she said. "As a teacher, for sure, and as a person. It's just so important for children to have a good upbringing when they're young. If I can be a part of that, it's really rewarding. Nothing's better than to see them happy."
Scherer has found many ways to reach that goal. She recalled growing up wanting to be a teacher. However, it wasn't until she was studying education at Northeastern State University when that goal veered toward special education. It happened when she was not able to take an education class and a counselor suggested a class in special education.
"I did and I stayed with it," she said. "It was kind of like it was meant to be."
She taught in Checotah for 13 years before coming to Muskogee Public Schools. Over the years, she taught at Tony Goetz, Creek, Harris-Jobe and Grant Foreman elementaries.
“I just loved the kids. I felt like they could learn," she said. "Some people didn't feel like they could. I was driven to help them reach their potential."
Scherer helped special needs children outside the classroom through Special Olympics and as a director of MPS Camp Bennett. She eventually became MPS special education, parent outreach coordinator, then spent a year as special education director. She said she missed not being in the classroom.
After retiring in 2017, Scherer found time to volunteer. As a Court Appointed Special Advocate, she helped children who were going through the court system. She also directed Dinner Church, a Wednesday night meal at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Even as a volunteer, she loved seeing the children.
"I can see them happy at Dinner Church. I can see them happy at CASA," she said.
Helping children
in a classroom
Tamra Scherer helped special needs children succeed in the classroom, at camp and on the athletic field.
"I loved to teach reading," she said. "I loved see a child be able to start reading. Some of the children struggled with that. When you finally see a child making an accomplishment, it's a good thing for all of us."
She said special needs children often had to be taught a different way.
"If we're teaching phonics, phonics might not be their way," she said. "You have so many different levels. And some of them have such a low self-esteem, they don't ever think that they could read."
Scherer said a favorite part of Special Olympics was watching track and field participants win their ribbons.
"And when they won those ribbons and they go to state and they win medals, it gives them encouragement that they can do things," she said.
She said Camp Bennett consumed her life and her family's life every summer.
"At Camp Bennett, they could come and be among other kids who were having the same challenges," she said. "When it turns out, and everyone's had a good time and the camp ends, it's a feeling like no other."
Reaching others
with a hot meal
Scherer recalls busy Wednesdays when she helped with St. Paul United Methodist's Dinner Church. She said it took several hours to cook for 100-plus people.
"In the beginning it was very hard to know just how much hamburger meat, but I just kind of gotten it down," she said. "If we're going to do Sloppy Joes, it's 30 pounds of hamburger."
She said she'd buy the groceries before the cooks come in.
"The crew comes in about 2:30, and we start preparing," she said. "If we have salads, they start the salads. We start on the meat. It takes about three hours to put it together."
The meals also included a 20-minute message from the pastor, she said.
Scherer said she and crew members met a lot of people over the past three years.
"We've gotten to where we know them by name because they'd come so often," she said, adding that there was a great need for the program.
"We have a lot of families in poverty who just need a hot meal. Their groceries have run out. There are quite a few who live out on the street," she said. "It's real heartwarming to be part of a program where we're trying to outreach people who might need a hot meal."
Helping children
find happiness
Scherer said her work with CASA can be good and sad.
"You can get pretty close with your CASA child," she said. "We're an advocate for them."
She said she visits with the child's parents and foster families.
"We're just another set of eyes and ears," Scherer said.
Scherer said she fills out reports and talks to the judge about how the child is doing.
"It can be a sad thing, because some of these kids have been through a whole lot," she said. "It can be a great thing when a child has found a forever home."
Sometimes it takes a while to help a child find that home, she said, adding that people go to court often.
"One of mine lasted a long time, it's been two and a half years," Scherer said. "The judges give the parents time to change things or get services or training."
The judge must make sure whether it's time for the child to go back to the home of origin, or to be adopted, she said.
"I think in the end, whenever you have closed your case, the child has gone back home, or has been adopted out, it's just a great feeling," she said. "You know you've been a part of that. It's always great to see that the kids are happy."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“My family moved here from Okmulgee, and my father was a photographer. We moved here for a bigger business, and I was 5 years old. He wanted to have a bigger, better business.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“I like the size of the town. You know a lot of people here. You feel comfortable here. You feel safe here. I think it's the size of it. It's best for me. And I've just lived here so long that I'm excited for the school district, all the new buildings. I just think Muskogee's starting to grow.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“We need industry here, jobs for people. We need more employment, things that would draw people here. Offering a better school district. With all the new buildings, we'll have a better school district here.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“David Burris. He's the pastor at St. Paul United Methodist Church. He is the perfect example of a Christian. He's involved in things that are going on in Muskogee. He just helps you to find yourself. He encourages you to get involved, like the dinner church we have. He's supportive.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“Raising my family here, raising my children here. That's the most memorable thing to me. When I retired, that was real memorable.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“When I'm not volunteering, my friends and I like to take day trips and find different eating places and we go to the shows, shopping. That's the fun that I do.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Muskogee is a small town that has a lot of potential. There's a lot that happens here. It could be a growing town. It should be a growing town."
MEET Tamra Scherer
AGE: 66.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Hilldale; West Junior High; Muskogee High, class of 1971; Northeastern State University, bachelor's degree,1975, master's degree, 1979.
PROFESSION: Retired educator.
FAMILY: Son, daughter, seven grandchildren.
CHURCH: St. Paul United Methodist Church.
HOBBIES: “My family comes first. If I'm not with family, I'm volunteering somewhere. I have a group of friends. We like to go on road trips. We go to shows. I do like to plant flowers in the spring."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.