Okie from Muskogee: Scoggins enriches life with hobbies

Musician and stargazer Trent Scoggins often works from his house studio well into the night.
“I stay up pretty late,” he said. “There are a lot of distractions in the day when you’re trying to be creative, like kids.”
Around three or four in the morning, Scoggins might look through his telescope for an escape.
“If there’s anything else I could do for a living, it would be astronomy,” he said.
Scoggins said he’s loved music and astronomy since he was a youth. He lives in the same house, in the hills west of Muskogee, where he grew up.
He recalled that he or his brother had a telescope when he was 8 or 9.
“And I always wanted one,” he said, adding that he recently bought a Galileo brand telescope for $50 to $60.
Scoggins said his brother also was a young musician.
“As soon as my brother started playing snare drum and bells, I knew I wanted to play an instrument,” Scoggins said.
He played saxophone in Cherokee Elementary School’s band class. He started playing bass guitar, his main instrument, at 14.
Scoggins said he worked for different construction jobs before going full-time into music in 2013.
He played bass with a three-piece rock band, hUGg, which had gigs in Tulsa and Joplin. He said they played entirely original music.
“I learned from the other guys in the band there are other ways to do things; I don’t have to be so learned,” he said. “I can ‘unlearn’ a lot of things, keep them as something to build off of instead of as something that’s absolute.”
He went solo under the name Swollen Lord about two years ago. Scoggins worked through Ditto Music to get his music played on Instagram, YouTube, Pandora and other formats. He recently signed a development and distribution deal with Bentley Records.
“Now that I have a label doing that for me, hopefully I can get someone to listen to me,” he said.
Steps to make music
Trent Scoggins learned to record and mix music through his band.
“We needed get our music out there, but it’s expensive to go to a studio and have somebody else do it,” he said.
He makes some of his music from a home studio. One wall is lined with moving van blankets and panels, foam “egg crates” hang on other walls.
“The foam and panels are to offset the smoothness of the walls,” he said. “If you break it up, your sound is going to be more intact and it won’t give you natural reverb. You don’t want too many echoes or bass inflection because that will make you think you have too much bass.
The foam also deadens the sound, and the blankets keep it from going out, he said.
He also has a larger studio, Donkey Mountain Studio.
When mixing music, Scoggins said he begins with a basic beat, then add bass or guitar, which dictates which way the song goes. Bass would add funk while guitar would be more rock.
Keyboard or guitar adds another layer, he said.
“Most of my music is going to be instrumentals, because I don’t sing,” he said. “It’s hard to get someone to sing my song for me, so I do them as instrumentals. I add the lead part, like the melody, with guitar or keyboard.”
Finding fossils fun for family
Scoggins says he and his family found tons of fossils and possible prehistoric artifacts around their rural home.
Scoggins said his children search creeks for relics as part of their homeschooling.
“There’s tons of them there,” he said.
He said he even found some in his driveway recently.
“I don’t know if it’s the amount of rain we’ve had or the size of the puddle we have in our driveway,” he said. “We just kind of pulled them out.”
Some of his family’s finds are laid out on the living room piano. Special pieces are kept under glass.
Many pieces are mysteries. He assumes some pieces come from the Paleolithic period, when humans lived in caves or huts, because they “look like some kind of rock art.”
Scoggins pointed out ridges he said might be hand-cut.
Other pieces, as big as a hand, might be dinosaur teeth, he said. Those were found in a creek a quarter mile from his home, Scoggins said.
“One of the things I learned by researching it is that you can tell it’s a tooth by the enamel, which would still be there,” he said, showing a shiny coating on one piece.
“And I have part of the gum left on it,” he said.
Changing views using telescope
Views through the telescope became life-changing experiences for Scoggins.
“Being able to see the rings of Saturn with your own eyes, being able to see other galaxies, Andromeda,” he said. “You know what it looks like, but how can you know for sure unless you see it with your own eyes?”
Before he got the telescope, such wonders were just points in the sky, he said. “I didn’t know a whole lot about that growing up.”
Scoggins said he gets great night sky views from his home. He said someone in town might see a couple of stars, while he sees thousands.
“I saw a fireball one night when we were looking for a comet,” he said. “The telescope was in the north side of the house, and here comes a fireball across the sky.”
He also enjoys watching meteor showers.
“It’s best when the moon is somewhere else in the sky,” he said. “It’s so bright when you look at it through a telescope, it hurts your eyes.”
Scoggins said they usually take the telescope to the patio or a clear part of the yard.
“The summer time, I know the stars in the sky a lot better, like the summer triangle (constellation),” he said. “I’m not going to spend too much time out here in the winter.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I was born here. My parents lived here. My dad had a welding business for a good part of me growing up. I worked for him for some time. Both my parents always supported my music. I’ve moved other places, but I’m comfortable here.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“Lately it’s been the amount of fossils I can find. It’s where I met my wife, and I have a lot of friends here. Muskogee is a pretty town as long as they pick up all the garbage.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“If the musicians here were maybe a little more able to present themselves, more venues for them to play. I know there’s a lot of it with the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. But it’s hard to get people excited about coming and seeing a band unless it’s someplace they’re already going to be.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“My dad. He passed away in 2014. I admired his work ethic and the reason he did it, for us.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“When I got to meet my wife. We had been talking for about four months, messaging and getting to know each other, but never seeing each other. I was friends with her brother because of the band I was in. I got to go over to her house for dinner with the band.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“I’m either cooking dinner or watching ‘Star Trek.’ When I’m not in here, I’m talking to the kids.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Especially if you’re an artist, there are opportunities, but you have to make the opportunities yourself.”
