Shanda Biglow has a lifelong love of flowers.
“Flowers are my happy place,” she said. “They’re beautiful.”
She traces this love to her grandmother.
“I’ve always dibbled and dabbled and played with flowers,” Biglow said. “My grandmother always had silk arrangements around. She did my wedding in flowers. It was always one of her things and I always thought, ‘what are you doing,’ and I played with it. I saw what she was liking.”
Biglow has flowers in pots and flower beds.
She recently found another way to spread the love. In 2019, she took a class in floral design at an Owasso technology center. She recalled making flower arrangements in the garage. Then her husband, funeral director Keith Biglow, would ask her about making arrangements for services, she said.
“He would always see the arrangements around the house,” she said. “I’d always have fresh flowers somewhere.”
In 2022, Lakeland Florist on Callahan Street came up for sale.
“We just jumped on that,” she said, adding that she and her husband bought the store in December.
She found the work went beyond flower arrangements. She said she’s had to come out of her shell.
“I wanted to sell flowers and kind of be in the background,” she said. “But when you own and run a business, you can’t do that.”
Biglow works at the shop when she’s not working for the VA regional office. She said the VA was her first job after serving the military. She recently earned her 30-year-plaque and is now a senior claims examiner for the education program.
Yoga is another happy place, Biglow said. She took twice-weekly classes at Indian Capital Technology Center until the flower shop took up too much time.
She said she expects to have more time for yoga and flowers when she retires from the VA.
“When I retire from the VA, I’ll still be young,” she said. “ And I just wanted something else to do that I enjoy.”
OWNING A BUSINESS IS CHALLENGING
Shanda Biglow said she’s had a great time since buying Lakeland Florist last December.
“It was a challenge at first because I simply wanted to do flowers,” she said. “I found out there was a lot more involved in the business — just the day to day inventory, and now you have personnel that you’re over.”
She said she kept all five of the florist’s previous employees.
“And they’ve been great to work with,” Biglow said. “It was a very smooth transition.”
Biglow said she doesn’t have much time to do many flower arrangements herself.
She also learned something greater.
“I didn’t realize how much deeply flowers touch people,” Biglow said. “You have flowers for basically birth and death and everything in between. There’s many reasons that I never considered or realized people bought showers until taking the business over. “
Keeping up with inventory has been a challenge, Biglow said. “Finding the right balance of things to have when you need them.”
Biglow said people’s reactions have been her biggest reward.
“Especially when they’re not expecting it,” she said.
And every customer seems to have a story.
“They’re really, really sweet moments,” she said. “Men come in who are in the doghouse. Then there’s the sad occasions, sad occasions but sweet. There’s a story behind most any arrangement you send out.”
LOVE OF FLOWERS EXTENDS TO GARDEN
Biglow’s love of flowers extends to her flower bed and the pots she keeps on the patio.
“Nothing special, just my little area where I can look at them, water them, sit and read or just be on the patio,” she said.
She attributes this love to her grandmother.
“When I got my first home, my grandmother taught me how to get flowers, plant them tend to them,” Biglow said. “That’s how it became an interest. Then, when I had space to do it, it just kind of got bigger. It was something that grew.”
Impatiens are a favorite.
“I like the colors, I like how resilient they are: Full sun,” she said. “The way that they grow, they’re full. You can get a pot of several different colors.”
She said she loves all the bright colors, especially yellow.
But, there are some challenges, she said.
“The heat, your back and you’re not as young as you used to be,” she said. “Just the wear and tear on the body.”
Biglow said the best part is “just watching them grow.”
“You plant them, and they’re one size, and watching them grow,” she said. “By the end of the season, you see all the work you put in.”
YOGA BRINGS PEACE OF MIND
Biglow said her yoga teacher went beyond stretching “to the whole experience.”
“She taught you what each stretch meant, the root of what you were doing,” she said. “It was kind of like your peace place. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”
She said she learned most of the main yoga poses.
“They’re all uncomfortable,” she said. “But, you kind of have to press through it.”
Yet, she said she also feels great.
“Because I shut everything and everyone out,” she said. “It’s my time, and being a wife and mom, you don’t get a lot of that. It’s your time to be you.”
Biglow said she feels relaxed after the sessions.
“You feel like, whatever problem you had going in has been solved, like you kind of have a solution,” she said. “Mainly just relaxed.”
She said she feels yoga’s effect beyond the classes.
“You just basically get better at the poses,” Biglow said. “I did feel the difference, sleep-wise. You’re more relaxed, more centered. You can kind of control your thoughts. My grandma had a saying, ‘go gather yourself,’ kind of put yourself together is kind of what yoga is.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“This is basically where I was born, and I moved back here when I was in high school, and then I stayed to help out with my grandparents. I met Keith, got married and stayed.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“Small town. The slow pace. It’s kind of easy to raise kids because it’s a small community. Just the quiet life.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“More things to do, shopping, eating. Better housing.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“My grandmother. Her name is Alberta Walker. She just basically had a hand in raising me. She was a woman of many hats. She raised kids, worked full time, raised grandkids. She always had a big production for family holidays, kept traditions alive, stuff that we don’t really do a lot of today.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“Having my kids and getting married. I remember the day each one was born, and I remember the day I got married. All three were life-altering events that I just poured myself into.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“One of my most favorite hobbies is yoga. I haven’t been able to do it a lot lately. Reading. My plants. Gardening, playing with my dog. Hanging with my kids and husband.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Basically, it’s home. It’s a slower-pace town.”
