Pouring rain didn't keep Lori Thompson and Deans Chapel Baptist Church volunteers from giving an Easter parade for church youngsters.
Desire to maintain distances out of concern for COVID-19 kept Thompson, a church youth director, from having an Easter event at the church. So, she had to do something creative.
Thompson is used to all that — being creative and seeking ways to help young people.
She said she's been involved with Deans Chapel youth since she, herself, was one.
"When I was 11 or 12, my mom took us when she could, and we had an auntie who could take us," Thompson said. "I finally was old enough to say 'I'm going' and my best friend would pick me up."
She said church first began as a "hangout with friends."
"Then it got real," she said. "Don't wait until you have your life together. However you can get there, get there. And God's going to work on you."
Thompson also was active in softball when she was younger. She said her father was her first softball coach. She played first and second base for the 1998 State Champion Muskogee Roughers slow pitch softball team. She recalled going to the Oklahoma City National Memorial, recalling the 1995 bombing, before the game.
"There was that teaching moment and that somber moment," she recalled. "To get to the field, and it was 'all right.' It really was a moment of reflection. I also was a teenage mom, so there were a lot of people telling me there were things I could not do. That's what fueled me more than anything."
As an adult, Thompson studied to be an X-ray technician.
"To me, being an Okie from Muskogee means that we all hold a torch and not to let it burn out," she said.
Creativity helps
people mourn
Lori Thompson said she loves creating things, whether they're printed programs, photographs or videos. Her creativity involves making programs and memory slide presentations at funerals.
She said she she sees her work as a calling, not a job.
"If it helps somebody mourn, if it makes someone feels better, it just means more to me," she said. "Just to make something that someone may not have thought was going to turn out makes me feels good."
Thompson said she seeks to know about the deceased when she prepares her programs and videos.
"If I know them, then I can pick up on what I feel like the family would want to see from that person," she said. "I try to crop the pictures and put them in order in a way that tells their story."
As for people she doesn't know, she said she asks to know about the deceased.
"If they love football, I can make a theme of football," she said. "If I knew what their favorite team was, that could be their color scheme."
She said she often uses a gospel song to go with her funeral slide show.
"But it's something that speaks to them," Thompson said. "When my uncle passed, his was 'I Did it My Way' by Frank Sinatra, just because I knew him."
New organization
has new goals
The BRICK Optimist Club gives Thompson another avenue for her creativity.
She said her best friend signed her up for the organization.
"I knew it was a new club, but I knew I could be of service," Thompson said. "My thing was scholarships and opportunities for kids. One of the ideas I brought up was a pageant."
She said she wanted the pageant to honor "more than just being pretty."
"I wanted something to represent showing them telling them you're beautiful as you are, but you also have to be smart and know how to speak," Thompson said. "The kids had to speak and say what they wanted to be when they grew up. There was also an essay part in it."
Thompson said finding sponsors was the biggest challenge of the pageant. She said five kids finished the essay, which was for a cash reward.
"It was a little harder to get people to participate," she said. "Not a lot of people got into the essay. It ended up having a good number for the first time we had it."
Serving as the
adult in the room
Thompson said she calls the youth at her church "my little monsters." "Because when I think of monsters, I think of something scary," she said. "I tell them they scare me with the potential that they have."
She said that, even with the challenges, she finds it much more rewarding when she sees them reach their dreams.
"It's one thing to teach them the scriptures and to do Sunday school and church-based stuff," Thompson said. "It feels so much more rewarding when we can go off from the Bible part and still do life, and they still can put it all together with the Bible story."
Thompson referred to another youth director, Stephanie Mackie, who said there's nothing new under the sun.
"We tell them anything that's happening now has already happened, let's just read the Bible and see how we can apply it," she said. "Our main thing with the youth department is that every choice has a consequence."
She hardest part of leading the youth is "being the grown-up now."
"I can't just still be the kid," she said. "I have to be like 'we're going to learn this, then we'll go play.'"
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My parents are from Tullahassee. They were already here when I was born. I was born and bred in Muskogee. Moving away was something. I wanted to see what a big city was like. It was fun, but it was exactly that: A big city with a lot of hustle and bustle. I was ready to come back to where everybody kind of knew your name, and you can get to where you're going in less than 15 minutes. I knew I could make a difference here more than I could make a ripple in in the water there."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Probably knowing so many people. Whether or not I know them, they're going to know somebody I know, so the connections can be made, whether they know me by name or not, they're going to know one of my parents. Opportunity for growth."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Muskogee could be better if we recognize that we could do better, to build upon what our people before us started. In some sense, it just needs to be rekindled. Automatically trying to be like Tulsa is not the right idea for us.
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Past would be Mose Harlin, and how much he cared for us. I remember from elementary and beyond, he would be that person who was going to pick us up in the truck and teach us basketball and different sports. My mom and dad made sure that, if they would be picking me up, and if there was a kid still standing there, they were the type of people who made sure that kid had a ride."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Being the state champ in softball. It was just cool. From Cherokee on, it was just something we had just hoped for."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"What spare time? I'm just a member of the Optimist Club, anything child-related."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Family oriented, hometown, but with potential for so much growth."
MEET Lori Hytche Thompson.
AGE: 40.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Cherokee Elementary, West Junior High, Muskogee High School, 1998. Bacone College, 1999. Associate in applied science, radiology, Bacone College, 2006; Bachelor's degree in medical imaging, Bacone College, 2007.
PROFESSION: Diagnostic X-ray technician at Jack C Montgomery Medical Center.
FAMILY: Husband, Courtney; three children, Ashtonn, Raylynn and Thairenn.
CHURCH: Deans Chapel Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: Photos, creating and printing programs for weddings or funerals; printing flyers; creating things.
