Okie from Muskogee: Thomson stays involved with family, community

So much of Braden Thomson's life revolves around time.
He has to get to work early at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, where he helps process morning and noon meals for the patients.
"I work early mornings, so it's nice to have a bit of the day left when I get off work," Thomson said.
For the past couple of years, the rest of Thomson's days have been filled with his two children, Izzy and Owen.
Thomson said he tries to get to bed early, but that doesn't happen too often.
"It's another one of those things about having kids and toddlers — once they go to bed you want to have some adult time before you fall asleep," he said. "Sometimes it's pretty late."
Before his kids became a handful, Thomson spent a lot of time onstage at Muskogee Little Theatre. He has done plays since the MLT production of "Rent" in 2013.
He met his wife, Chrissy, on the set of "Rent." They got married four years ago.
Braden Thomson didn't spend too much time onstage growing up. He was one of the little street urchins in MLT's production of "Oliver."
"I did some school plays when I was younger, " he said.
He also sang in the middle school choir at Hilldale and in the church choir.
After graduating from Hilldale High School in 2005, Thomson attended the University of Oklahoma to major in engineering physics. He later switched to studying microbiology at Northeastern State University.
“I always wanted to know how things work and why they work the way they do,” he said. "Once I got back to Muskogee and started doing shows, I couldn't get enough. It's kind of addictive."
Thomson started working at the hospital about three and a half years ago.
"I trained on just about every position at the kitchen," he said. "I fill in where they need me."
Finding fun in the theater
Braden Thomson said he had never considered performing onstage.
Then came "Rent," a musical Muskogee Little Theatre produced in 2013.
"I just loved the story, and the music is real good," Thomson said. "I had seen the movie several times. It's about this group of friends and all the things they go through in a year with drug addiction and disease."
That got him hooked, he said.
Thomson recalled doing as many as four shows in his first year, three in his second. Then he eased up.
"I usually aimed for about two a year," he said. "If there's a show I like, if I know it real well. I'd try out for a specific part. I usually prefer musicals because I like to sing, but I've had a lot of fun with some of the straight plays we've done."
He said some of his best work was in "Disaster: The Musical," where he got a lead role and challenging singing parts. He recalled playing several parts in "I Love You. You're Perfect. Now Change."
"Just a four-person cast," he said. "We played 15 to 20 different roles each, so just the challenge of going offstage and changing and coming on as someone else was difficult, but it was a lot of fun."
A fulfilling job helping others
Thomson comes to work early to help process dozens of patient meals.
"At 5 a.m., the computer prints off a master list of patients we have, what diets they're on, what allergies they have, any other critical information we may need to know to prepare their meals," he said. "Any time they make a change to a patient's diet, or any of their information changes, we get a print out."
He said he checks to see if the patient needs pureed food, ground food or is on a liquid diet. He helps put foods on trays, as they go along a conveyor belt.
"Someone sets up trays with the salads,and we'd bring it down the line," Thomson said. "I'd give it condiments and make sure everything is matching with the ticket."
He said he must know basics of nutrition, such as what kind of foods cardiac patients can have.
"Occasionally, a patient will write a note on their menu," he said. "It's nice to know you're helping people in whatever way you can."
Spending time with dad duties
Early work hours mean Thomson can spend afternoons with the children. He said Izzy, 11, keeps busy doing homework and gymnastics.
"She has been doing virtual learning this year," he said.
And 2-year-old Owen? He pretty much keeps Thomson busy.
"One of my favorite things about having a kid that age is watching how fast he learns," Thomson said. "Like, new words and discovering new things. Everything's just wonderful and new to him. It's just a wonder watching him discover new things."
The tot also "never stops moving."
Thomson said he constantly cleans up messes.
"Even though it's exhausting, I think it's the most fun thing I've ever experienced," Thomson said.
He said the main challenge has been "trying to find time to do anything else."
Then come the joys.
"He recently learned to say 'I love you,' which he says all the time now, so that's always fun," Thomson said. "I remember one day, when I was getting ready to go to work and he said, 'Daddy, wait' and he says, 'I love you, and then, 'OK, bye.'"
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I've lived here most of my life. I was born in Sallisaw, but my earliest memories are here. We moved here when I was 1 year old. I lived in Norman when I went to OU. Lived there for seven years, wasn't going anywhere, so I came back, and I've been here ever since."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Nice little town. It's pretty safe. It's got that small town feel, but there's still a decent amount of things to do here. Not quite a city, but not a tiny little town, either. I like that there's been a lot of new things popping up downtown."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"We could use some things to draw in tourism. I know when they first built the (new) theater, there was a lot of talk about having music venues and night spots. But, like a lot of things, that kind of ground to a halt because of COVID. More night life, more things for people to get out and do."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Usually when I'm looking for insight or advice, one of the first people I go to is my mom, Christi Thomson. She taught at Hilldale for over 30 years. She taught music at the elementary and retired last year. Honestly, if it weren't for the pandemic, she'd be teaching until she physically couldn't teach any more. She has more patience than anyone I've ever met."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Meeting my wife was a big one. I met her when I auditioned for 'Rent' when I came back to Muskogee. We actually met at auditions on my birthday. I had just turned 27 and we ended up getting cast as romantic opposites."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Spare time, a lot of it, is taken up by the kids. You can imagine having a toddler around the house does not leave you a lot of time to relax. After they go to bed, we'll mostly just kind of relax. Read or catch up on whatever shows or news we might have missed."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's always felt like home."
