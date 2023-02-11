Dennis Wilhite sees a grand plan, whether he's teaching youngsters and troubled teens or uncovering veterans' graves and stories.
"God puts people where he needs them, Wilhite said. and he put me into education, and he guided me to this (cemetery work). I've got to give him every ounce of credit."
Wilhite said he had an uncle in the funeral business back when funeral homes also operated ambulances.
“He'd take us on some wild rides and turn on the siren, we just thought that was the coolest thing,” he said. “So, when I got older, it kind of appealed to me.”
After earning a mortuary science degree, he worked in Texas and Durant. He chanced to meet Pat Dunham, education professor at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.
"I was working a funeral and she said, 'you need to come see me," Wilhite said. "She took me out of the funeral business and put me in education in 1988."
He taught at Ryal School, Vian Middle School and Muskogee's West Middle School. He was principal at Harris-Jobe and Irving elementary schools, then superintendent at Liberty Public Schools. He said he took a pay cut to work with Okmulgee Public Schools' alternative education program.
After retiring from education, then from the VA, Wilhite volunteered for Three Rivers Museum. He later got involved with cleaning Booker T. Washington Cemetery, where he learned about the veterans buried there. They included three who flew with the Tuskegee Airmen, a famed squadron of Black fighter pilots in World War II.
He is working with Legacy Keepers R Us to clean and research Old Agency Cemetery.
"We know that Sugar George is out there," Wilhite said. "He was a very successful Creek businessman and was a member of the House of Warriors with the Creek Nation."
Working with
troubled kids rewarding
Dennis Wilhite said the best job he's ever had was overseeing the alternative program at Okmulgee Schools.
“It dealt with kids who came from broken homes,” he said. “I had some who were pregnant, I had some who had kids. I had kids that weren't welcome at their school, kids that were homeless. I had kids that were failing. I had kids who had turned to other substances to ease the pain, kids in jail, had been in jail and out of jail.”
He once went to a jail to give one student his final exam so he could graduate.
“It was his final English exam, and I gave it to him,” Wilhite said. “I walked across the street to the jail.”
Wilhite said the students “just needed someone who would listen to them and showed them they were valuable.”
He said he has kept in touch with many of those students.
“God's word tells us that we should take care of those who are poor and downtrodden, and it was just a great opportunity to do just that. I think I was more blessed by knowing them than they ever were by knowing me."
Teaching an
important calling
A few years after retiring, Wilhite returned to the classroom as a substitute teacher and volunteer.
“You think it's a temporary thing, then you go in and realize that you still have kids who are homeless, or wonder what they're going to have to eat for tomorrow,” he said.
There is more to substitute teaching than filling in for an absent teacher, he said.
“Education is the key to everything that we do,” he said. “Education gives us our workforce. Education gives us our abilities to interact with other people and to be a foundation for every community.”
He said a good substitute teacher is someone who “has a desire to connect with the kids, and has some structure and some discipline about them.”
Such skill is an innate ability, he said.
“It's a calling,” Wilhite said. “It's no different than anything else, if you're a beautician and you're good at it, it's a calling. If you work at DHS and it's a calling, you go. If you're a therapist, you go. If you're a doctor, you go. You've got to have a connect."
Cemetery cleanup
reveals impact of history
Wilhite recalled his dismay when he went to put flags on veterans' graves at Booker T. Washington Cemetery in 2015. He said the cemetery was overgrown with brush and leaves.
While clearing the brush, they uncovered the grave of Tuskegee Airman Faythe McGinnis, who was killed in action.
"Then we got into the story of Dr. Smith, who had a medical practice," he said, referring to Dr. Robert C. Smith, another airman.
They later found that Lt. Oscar D. Hutton Jr. also flew with the airmen.
"We ordered a veteran's headstone for him," Wilhite said. "Hopefully, we will get it."
Wilhite recently received from a man a jacket that featured patches of the different Tuskegee Airmen.
"I told him I don't deserve this, and he said, 'It's for all the work you do," Wilhite said, adding that the cemetery work has shown him "history connects us all."
"Somewhere in history, we all have things that cross our paths," he said "You get up to Booker T. and you see all these African Americans who fought for our country, and they couldn't vote, they couldn't own property. When they went to restaurants, they went to the back. That made an impact. History has good and bad. People need to know that."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"It was a matter of convenience."
Muskogee was halfway between Wilhite's job in Vian and his wife's classes at the University of Tulsa.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"You just can't beat the people. My neighbors are, without a doubt, one of the reasons I love Muskogee. We all get along. We all come to one another's aid. We all check on one another. We've got beautiful neighbors. Downtown is convenient. And if you're looking for things to do, you'll find them."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"If there was a vision for downtown to revitalize itself outside of just political speech. You see Broken Arrow, you see Sapulpa. Sapulpa was fantastic about all the little shops they had open during their little Christmas thing."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Sonny Bates gave me a sense of duty to the school system and to the community. Derrick Reed has really inspired me on how you give back to the community and step outside your own comfort zone to do what's best."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Finding the three Tuskegee Airmen. When we went to Booker T. Washington Cemetery and stumbled across Lt. McGinnis and Lt. Smith, then finding Lt. Hutton. Finding those and doing some research on other individuals out there who were involved in the history of Muskogee, veterans."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I still sub a lot, working on some projects for Booker T. and Old Agency Cemetery. Serve on board at Three Rivers Museum, volunteer there. Getting ready to volunteer at VA."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Progressive, yet regressive. Small town with big town ambitions. It's home, that's comfortable. A place I'm still happy to show them around and show them what I see."
MEET Dennis Wilhite.
AGE: 65.
HOMETOWN: Morris.
EDUCATION: Morris High School; Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science; Master's degree in gifted and talented, Southeastern Oklahoma State University; Master's in school administration, Northeastern State University.
PROFESSION: Substitute teacher. Retired school administrator and retired from VA.
MILITARY EXPERIENCE: U.S. Army, 1975-78; Reserve, 1978-81.
FAMILY: Wife, Angela; Son, Zachary; daughter, Kayetlyn.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Church of Christ.
HOBBIES: Golfing, fishing, woodworking, volunteering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.