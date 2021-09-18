Okie Jeep Jam back with Saturday night concert

Exchange Club of Muskogee is proud to present the 3rd annual Okie Jeep Jam from Oct. 1-3. Coordinated in conjunction with the City of Muskogee, Muskogee Parks and Recreation and Visit Muskogee, this outdoor event will offer visitors the chance to show off their Jeeps, meet other Jeep enthusiasts, check out their favorite Jeep-related vendors, attend a night of musical entertainment, all to raise money for local children’s charities.
All of the net proceeds from the event will go to Muskogee’s local children’s organizations.
Anyone who has a Jeep or loves to watch Jeeps is welcome to attend the three-day event, which will be located at Hatbox Field in Muskogee (4000 Border Ave). Okie Jeep Jam full weekend registrants also are welcome to go offsite all weekend long to Gruber ORV, located on Tyler Road in Braggs – there are limited spaces available.
Full-weekend registration, single-day registration and Show ‘N Shine registration is available online at www.okiejeepjam.com. Only Jeeps can register. This exclusive event seeks to unify people who have a similar love – helping others and Jeeps; but everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the food trucks, watch the Jeeps and check out the vendors. Jeeps that are registered for the full weekend can access trails, obstacle course, Show ‘N Shine, two complimentary tickets to the Saturday night concert and all other activities found on the schedule which can be found on the www.okiejeepjam.com/schedule.
Then, on Saturday night everyone can head out for an evening of entertainment at the Okie Jeep Jam Saturday Night Bash Presented by Visit Muskogee. Adult admission is $10, and children’s admission is $5 and can be purchased at www.okiejeepjam.com/concert. The evening will start with Jeremy Rowe Band, Chris Blevins, and RC & the Ambers to kick off the party with Micky & The Motorcars headlining the night!
