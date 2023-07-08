Rachel Meinershagen can get people motivated during her exercise classes.
“They nicknamed me here as the Energizer Bunny,” she said. “Once I get here, I just feel excited to be here. I really enjoy teaching classes. We definitely feed off of each others’ energy.
She teaches high intensity aerobics, called Tabata, at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and classes at 5:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays at Strictly Fitness.
“I hit the gym early or late,” she said, breaking into a laugh. “Before or after my regular time.”
She also teaches Zumba classes every other Sunday.
“They usually motivate me,” she said. “They’ll ask for a certain song they know, and sometimes I’ll have someone message me before class and ask, are we going to do this song tonight.”
Meinershagen said Zumba and aerobics remind her of when she was in marching band and color guard at Granbury High in Texas. She said she learned to work as a team and to encourage each other.
“There’s never a reason to put somebody down,” she said. “If you could help each other get better, everyone is better. If you can help somebody learn something new, we all get better.”
She said she got involved in exercise classes at Texas A & M.
“I really liked group classes because it was an easy way to make friends,” she said. “In college, I started taking classes. Then I started teaching classes.”
Meinershagen said she began teaching exercise classes in earnest after she had children.
“For all my classes, I want to make sure everyone gets a workout and feels included,” Meinershagen said. “Especially with the high intensity classes. I try to make sure there are modifications, like if you have something wrong with your knee, there is something else for you to do.”
Classes work the full hour
Rachel Meinershagen’s high intensity classes involve 60 minutes of activity.
“But it’s not that hard,” she said. “Usually, we warm up for about 10 minutes. Nothing too intense.”
The class involves a lot of polymetrics, a type of exercise training that uses speed and force of different movements to build muscle power, she said.
Movements include jumping or moving feet rapidly, Meinershagen said. “Like quick feet, like a football hustle.”
“We use our steps, just walking up and down stairs can get your heart rate high,” she said. “There’s always a low impact option. — high intensity but low impact.”
The session involves a circuit.
“You exercise for 20 seconds then you rest for 10 seconds, and you repeat it eight times,” she said.
Such exercise trains the heart to recover.
“It’s kind of like working on a sprint,” she said. “It’s training your heart to be stronger and recover better.”
Exercises appeal to different people
Meinershagen’s morning and evening high intensity classes appeal to different types of people.
She said the people in the evening classes seem more talkative.
“People come in with the stress of the day and they’re ready to destress from their day to day jobs,” she said. “They’re ready and full of energy.”
As for the 5:30 a.m. group, she said “we start out pretty quiet, but in the end, we’re ready to take on our day.”
Meinershagen said she prepares for the early morning classes by setting her clothes and shoes out the night before. She usually wakes up around 5 a.m.
“I just hit the ground,” she said. “As soon as the alarm goes off, I get out of bed.”
She said she gets motivated.
“It’s a different group of people that come in the morning,” she said. “We energize each other by talking about how our week’s going. We get to know each other. Even while we’re working out, we get to visit.”
And the music helps.
“It’s happy, and has an upbeat feeling,” she said. “It gets you excited to start your day. and once you’re done, it makes you feel good, like ‘I lifted something, I got my heart rate up.”
Meinershagen gets people moving in the Zumba classes she teaches every other Sunday.
“I started teaching Zumba because I wanted something that was a little less activity based, more fluid,” she said. “I think it’s a good balance to the more athletic movement. Zumba makes you move your arms a different way, like a dancer would.”
Steps, movement, music, dancing
She said Zumba is a dance fitness class.
“But, you don’t have to know how to dance to take it,” Meinershagen said. “You don’t really even have to have rhythm. You just have a good time. It’s fun music. We try to do different types of music, from pop to hip hop to world music — using salsa, bachata, cumbia music.”
Meinershagen said the laid-back class appeals people “who maybe don’t like the gym feeling” of other classes.
“It’s a way to workout without realizing that you’re working out,” she said. “You just give into the music and you laugh with your friends.”
Zumba involves a set of steps and movements.
“Whenever I’m teaching a new routine, I’ll sometimes break down the type of moves I’m using,” she said. “It has a lot of repetitive moves, so once you learn a lot of the basic stuff of Zumba, you can follow right along.”
Consequently, the class improves the heart rate.
“And you do a lot of leg work,” she said. “We do a lot of squats and lunges during a song, so you get that lower body building.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“My husband’s job brought us here. He works in Tulsa now. We moved here in 2011. We’ve been here almost 12 years now. My two oldest have graduated from Muskogee High.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“The community. I like that it is a small town, but near a big city. It’s a good home town. You run into your friends at the store, then you can go see big concerts or go to a big game in Tulsa. We have a lot of music here in Muskogee that I like.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“I like how we are on the right track in developing downtown, how the businesses are growing. I think that gives us a sense of pride about our city.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Brian Ousley (founder and owner of Strictly Fitness). I think he’s a great example of a leader. He owned this for 35 years. and he’s such a good example on how he welcomes everybody, and when they come in the door he knows their name. He gave me an opportunity right off the bat to work here, and he was just really encouraging.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“Just watching my kids graduating from high school. That’s probably my big sense of pride, that both of them really did well in school, and just a thing about Muskogee, that you can make a lot of friends and get to know each other.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“In summertime, I love going swimming and going to the river to float. I maybe do it once a summer. I like to go to concerts and plays, like at Muskogee Little Theatre.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Muskogee is a great community to raise a family and make lifelong friends.”
