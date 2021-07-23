Okies Neighborhood National Night Out planned

Muskogee will be celebrating National Night Out this year at two local parks.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Its purpose is to provide great opportunity to bring ALL Muskogee residents together under positive circumstances. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S territories, Canadian and military bases worldwide. Typically, it is hosted on the first Tuesday in August.
Muskogee's annual event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3, at Robison and Rotary parks with variety of events.
Community members are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join the fun by attending the event nearest to where they live. Each location will have organizations providing community services resources, games, music and free food to the first 500 at each park location. Event organizers want to give thanks to our 2021 food sponsors for making this happen; Mayor Marlon Coleman, Tim Payne, Muskogee (CAN) Community Anti-Drug Network Coalition, and Love Bottling Co.
Community collaboration event is hosted by Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, Muskogee Community Anti-Drug Network Coalition and Muskogee Police Department.
For information, or to set up a resource table at a site, call Mariah at NBN by calling (918) 310-1125 or email mcrutcher@nbn-nrc.org.
WHAT: Okies Neighborhood National Night Out.
WHEN: Aug. 3 from 6-8 p.m.
WHERE: Robison and Rotary parks.
