Drivers in the Muskogee area should be aware of the following ramp closures on the Oklahoma 165 (Muskogee Turnpike) this weekend for bridge repairs:
The southbound Oklahoma 165 off-ramp to westbound Peak Boulevard/Oklahoma 165 will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Drivers must exit at Chandler Road and use North 41st Street East to access Peak Boulevard.
The northbound Oklahoma 165 on-ramp from eastbound Peak Boulevard/Oklahoma 165 will be closed from 7 a.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Drivers must use Country Club Road, Hancock Street and South 43rd Street East to access Oklahoma 165 at Chandler Road.
