Northbound Oklahoma 2/U.S. 266 will be narrowed to one lane at Interstate 40 near Warner in Muskogee County from 8 a.m. Saturday through mid-February for overhead bridge work as part of a bridge maintenance and preservation project.
The I-40 on- and off-ramps at Oklahoma 2/U.S. 266 (mile marker 278) will remain open to traffic during the project.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the more than $321,000 contract for this project to Poseidon Construction, of Clearwater, Florida in August.
