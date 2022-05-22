East and westbound Oklahoma 351/Muskogee Turnpike will be intermittently narrowed to one lane at East Harris Road near the Port of Muskogee from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for bridge work.
Oklahoma 351/Muskogee Turnpike narrows at Harris Road on Monday
- Submitted by Oklahoma Department of Transportation
67, Pressman for printing company, passed Sunday, May 15, 2022 Memorial service: 11AM, Monday, May 23, 2022 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
DIXIE LOUISE CHARLES - 84 of Tahlequah. Dietician. Died May 18, 2022 in Fort Gibson. Funeral services May 23rd, 2022, 2:00 pm, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Price Cemetery. Visitation May 22nd, 2022, 1:00pm - 6:00pm.
GREGG TAYLOR - Age 62 of Welling, OK. Mechanic. Died Monday, May 16th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside service Tuesday May 24th, 2022, 10:00am at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
