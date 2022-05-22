Oklahoma 351/Muskogee Turnpike narrows at Harris Road on Monday

East and westbound Oklahoma 351/Muskogee Turnpike will be intermittently narrowed to one lane at East Harris Road near the Port of Muskogee from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for bridge work.

