Oklahoma Arts Conference kicks off with art show

Muskogee has the opportunity to tout its art programs and learn from others when it hosts the 2021 Oklahoma Arts Conference, "Embracing the Dawn."
The conference runs Thursday and Friday, with pre-conference programs on Wednesday. It will be based at Muskogee Civic Center with sessions at Muskogee Little Theatre, Ataloa Lodge, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Depot Green, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Roxy Theater, plus the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville.
"I think this gives us a chance to showcase our community to the state, which we don't get to do often," said Muskogee Art Guild President Becky Lucht, who has attended two previous state conferences.
"I was so impressed. I never realized there were so many artists to network for the artisans. I think anyone who goes to this who hasn't been before will be very impressed," she said. "They seem to reach out to you, whether you are a nonprofit with the arts or a performer or a visual artist. They have a wide variety of stuff. They usually bring in high-ranking speakers from around the country."
Oklahoma Arts Council Marketing Director Joel Gavin said he expects 250 people from across the state to come.
"We often have people from the Panhandle, all the way to Broken Bow," Gavin said. "There will be a heavier pull of people around Muskogee.
He said the conference aims to equip people who work in the arts "with what they need to succeed."
"We're still kind of grappling with fallout from the pandemic, where there is a heavy emphasis on trying to empower the arts sector to come together," Gavin said, adding that the "Embracing the Dawn" theme projects hopefulness during this time.
Muskogee Art Guild will hold its annual judged art show during the conference. The art show, at Muskogee Civic Center, opens Tuesday with a reception, then runs Wednesday through Friday.
"We normally have a judged show; we are holding that in conjunction," Lucht said. "The Arts Council was kind enough to say we can hold it where they're having their main part."
The show will feature a variety of art media, including paintings, photography, graphics, 3-D art and mixed media. Prizes will be awarded to the top three in seven categories and there will be a $750 prize for Best in Show. There also will be a People's Choice category where visitors can cast their own votes.
The Guild also will provide a piano to be painted or played during the conference.
"There's always an art activity at these that's kind of interactive that the participants can come and work on," Lucht said. "Because we had so much fun with those pianos at Localmotion, we're bringing a piano for attendees to paint on or decorate between sessions."
She said the Guild also might bring some of their decorated pianos played during Localmotion Fall Festival of Arts, held in September.
The state conference will have a variety of sessions, including leading through challenging times, building inclusion, multicultural music and grant opportunities.
The conference also will feature several programs at MLT about Muskogee's Depot District, which encompasses MLT, OMHOF, Three Rivers Museum and Depot Green.
MLT Executive Director Coni Wetz she is "super excited" that the conference is in Muskogee.
"As far as tourism is concerned, that's 200 heads and beds," Wetz said. "There are some topics of which I am part of the moderating team. There are three different meetings or conferences on the Depot District or Depot Green. They really are focusing on the Depot District."
Wetz said MLT is one of the Depot District's stakeholders.
"Our goal is to get more people down here in this walkable neighborhood," she said. "Having a walkable place like the Depot District downtown benefits all of us."
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Art Guild Annual Open Judged Show.
WHEN: Reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
WHERE: Lobby, Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
