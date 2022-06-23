Oklahoma Bar Association seeks award nominations

The deadline is approaching to submit nominations for the Oklahoma Bar Association’s annual awards presentations. Awards are open to individuals and organizations who have positively impacted the community, and those submitting nominations do not need to be lawyers. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. July 1 and will be presented to recipients at the OBA Annual Meeting this November at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.
Attorney LeAnne McGill of Edmond chairs the statewide committee that will review the nominations and select award winners.
“The OBA Awards are a great opportunity to celebrate both lawyers and non-lawyers who have made lasting impacts on the community,” McGill said. “The nominating process is easy, and all submissions are carefully considered. It’s important to recognize and celebrate the high caliber of legal service in our state.”
Lawyers who have upheld the highest ideals of the legal profession may be nominated for the Professionalism, Ethics or Courageous Lawyer Awards. Awards such as the Outstanding Service to the Public, Alma Wilson and Outstanding Pro Bono Service recognize lawyers who advocate on behalf of their community, children or the less fortunate. Non-lawyers and law organizations that promote legal issues will be recognized by the Liberty Bell Award.
Additional awards are presented to judges and attorneys who have contributed to continuing legal education or the promotion and publicity of matters regarding the legal system through the Judicial Excellence Award and Earl Sneed Award for Continuing Legal Education.
To nominate an individual or organization, send a letter explaining why the candidate should receive the award. Please limit the letter to five single-sided pages. A nomination form is available at okbar.org/awards, but it is not required. Nominations must be received by the deadline. Email your nomination to awards@okbar.org or mail it to OBA Awards Committee, Oklahoma Bar Association, P.O. Box 53036, Oklahoma City, OK 73152.
More information and a list of award categories are available by visiting the OBA website at www.okbar.org/awards.
