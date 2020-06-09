Oklahoma Bar Association seeks nominations

The Oklahoma Bar Association is accepting nominations for its annual awards presentations.
Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. July 1. Awards will be presented to recipients at the OBA Annual Meeting Nov. 4-6 at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City. Awards are open to lawyers and nonlawyers who have positively impacted the legal community.
Attorney Kara Smith of Oklahoma City chairs the statewide committee that will review the nominations and select award winners.
“Our simplified nomination process allows members of our community to participate in helping us recognize Oklahoma’s legal service,” Smith said. “It’s important to our committee that we consider nominations from outside the legal field. Lawyers do so many great things in their community and we’d love to see that celebrated.”
Lawyers who have upheld the highest ideals of the legal profession may be nominated for the Professionalism, Ethics or Courageous Lawyer awards. Awards such as the Outstanding Service to the Public and Outstanding Pro Bono Service recognize lawyers who advocate on behalf of their community, children or the underserved. Nonlawyers and law organizations who promote legal issues will be recognized by the Liberty Bell Award.
To nominate an individual or organization, send a letter or email explaining why the candidate should receive the award. Submissions need only be a single page but cannot be longer than five pages. No form is necessary to submit an entry. Those submitting nominations do not need to be lawyers. Nominations must be received by the deadline. Mail the nomination to OBA Awards Committee, Oklahoma Bar Association, P.O. Box 53036, Oklahoma City, OK 73152 or email to awards@okbar.org.
More information and a list of award categories are available by calling (405) 416-7000 or visiting the OBA website at www.okbar.org/awards.
The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.