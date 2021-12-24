Oklahoma Beer Alliance members donate $134,100 to local causes

OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahoma families were still struggling throughout 2021 to ensure they had enough to make ends meet. To help provide needed assistance to fellow Oklahomans, the Oklahoma Beer Alliance and its members donated $134,100 to 13 local nonprofits and organizations throughout the state, including: food assistance programs, community resource organizations, military support networks and more. The Oklahoma Beer Alliance provided meaningful support that directly impacted the lives of Oklahomans.
“With the pandemic, there’s been so much change for everyone recently, and we wanted to make sure we didn’t change the way we give back to our fellow Oklahomans. It’s the least we can do after the continuous support they have shown our distributors,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. “Plus, since our distributors live and work in communities across the entire state, they have a great understanding of what type of assistance our friends and neighbors need right now.”
As Oklahoma families began recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, many still faced financial, emotional and physical difficulties. This increased need continued to strain resources provided by local nonprofits and organizations. Through their donations, Oklahoma Beer Alliance members were able to help bridge the gap in resources for local causes statewide. The organizations include: Wagoner Summerfest, Civic Center Foundation, Folds of Honor Foundation, Friends of the Mansion, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, Harn Homestead, Let's Do This Oklahoma, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Special Olympics Oklahoma, Oklahoma Black Caucus Foundation, the Oklahoma Speaker's Ball, Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce, and the United Way of Central Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Beer Alliance is dedicated to promoting common sense laws that enable Oklahomans to choose the highest quality products without compromise, while encouraging personal responsibility throughout our community that benefits the common good. Information: okbeeralliance.com.
