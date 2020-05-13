Oklahoma CARES Grants available to eligible nonprofit arts organizations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Arts Council has announced the opportunity for select Oklahoma nonprofit arts organizations to apply for funding made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Applications for the agency's Oklahoma CARES Grants open May 18. Deadline to submit applications is May 29.
Eligible organizations can apply for up to $2,500 in funding, with no match requirement. Eligible organizations are nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts-focused organizations incorporated in the State of Oklahoma that have an annual operating budget of at least $10,000. Potential applicants should review full eligibility criteria at arts.ok.gov/oklahomacares.html. The purpose of the funding is to help nonprofit arts organizations retain jobs and maintain stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the wide range of expenses eligible to be supported with the funding are administrative and artistic salaries, benefits and contracts. Facility and operational costs such as rent, mortgage, utilities, security, building maintenance, and cleaning services are also eligible to be supported. Expenses related to fundraising or lobbying are not eligible.
Awards will be determined June 16 by members of the Governor-appointed Oklahoma Arts Council board. Grant guidelines reflect the Oklahoma Arts Council's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion considerations in determining the investment of funding to communities throughout the state.
Applications are due May 29. Organizations that are new to the Oklahoma Arts Council grant system must request a log in for the grant system by Friday.
Oklahoma CARES Grant funding was provided by the National Endowment for the Arts to the Oklahoma Arts Council as the official state partner of the federal arts agency. The Oklahoma Arts Council will invest over $400,000 in more than 100 nonprofit arts organizations throughout the state through Oklahoma CARES Grant funding.
Eligibility criteria, important dates, and additional details are available at arts.ok.gov/oklahomacares.html.
