Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation awards more than $30,000 in scholarships

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than $30,000 in scholarships were awarded to students during Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association’s 70th annual Convention and Trade Show held in Norman July 22-23, the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) announced. The scholarships are available to high school seniors, college students and post graduates as well who are continuing there education.
“The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation awarded 15 scholarships to students who are not only impressive academically,” said Mariah Reimer, administrative coordinator for OCF. “But [students] will be a shining example of the caliber of youth in our industry throughout their career at the 70th annual Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Convention and Trade Show.
The following students were awarded a scholarship: Colby Ericson, Haskell; Bailee Black, Holdenville; Elizabeth Chambers, Pawhuska; Morgan Nipp, Wilson; Blake Henricks, Okarche; Sarah Southward, Ringling; Wyatt Shaffer, Ringwood; Emma Victery, Ninnekah; Julia Coats, Konawa; Eliza Truel, Skiatook; Laney Lawson, Newcastle; Lynae Bowman, Germanton, North Carolina; Madison Ory, Indiahoma; Pat Kane, Pawhuska; Taylor Dowell, Canton; Victoria Gerken, Cashion; Brayden Smith, Blair; Grace Miller, Blanchard; Jace James, Blair; Landry Layton, Welch; James Perdue, Logan Arnold, Weatherford, Texas; Cindy Valdez Nolasco, North Carolina; Jace James, Altus; Whitney Walker, Prairie Grove, Arkansas.
“The OCF is proud to house scholarships contributed by companies, members and other donors to whom we could not pay tribute to such tremendous and deserving students,” Reimer said.
The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation was created to provide a charitable trust for the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association and Oklahoma Junior Cattlemen’s Association. When you support the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation, you support beef cattle educational programs, research projects in cooperation with Oklahoma State University, educational scholarships for Oklahoma's 4-H and FFA youth and the preservation of the Oklahoma beef cattle industry and its traditions. Information: okcattlemen.org.
