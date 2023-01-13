Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation accepting applications for undergrad scholarships

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) plans to award more than $30,000 in scholarships to undergraduate students. The scholarships are available for current college students at an Oklahoma college or university with definite plans to continue in the fall or graduating high school seniors who have an interest in the beef cattle industry.
"The future of agriculture is dependent upon our youth growing into the industry and flourishing,” said Mariah Reimer, OCF executive director. “The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation strives to provide students with the resources it has to help them succeed anyway possible. I hope our members and those throughout the agricultural industry will share our scholarship opportunities, continue to preserve past traditions and educate future generations.”
Students fill out one application to apply for multiple scholarships by the March 26 deadline. The electronic application can be found at okcattlemen.org. Winners will be notified in late spring to make travel arrangements for their respective award ceremonies. The first half of scholarship presentations will take place during the 71st annual Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association Convention and Trade Show in Norman on July 23-24 with the remainder being recognized during the 39th annual OCA Ranch Rodeo held in Guthrie at the Lazy E Arena on August 18-19.
“For anyone who is wanting to make a lasting impact and make a difference through educational funding, I encourage you to please reach out so I can help guide you through this life changing experience," Reimer said.
The application can be accessed at okcattlemen.org/scholarship-opportunities.
The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation mission is to support the Oklahoma cattle industry by preserving past traditions and educating current and future generations in coordination with OCA and OJCA. Information: visit okcattlemen.org.
