Oklahoma congressional delegation honored with Friend of Farm Bureau awards

All seven members of Oklahoma’s delegation in the 117th United States Congress were recently honored with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2022 Friend of Farm Bureau award for their service to agriculture, farmers and ranchers.
Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, alongside Rep. Kevin Hern, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Rep. Frank Lucas, Rep. Tom Cole and Rep. Stephanie Bice, received the award after the AFBF board of directors approved the nominations from Oklahoma Farm Bureau.
“The state of Oklahoma is fortunate to have a stellar group of senators and representatives in Washington, D.C.,” said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president. “Farm Bureau members greatly appreciate the work they put in to protect and promote agriculture and rural Oklahoma in the halls of Congress, and we are proud to recognize them with this prestigious award.”
Each Friend of Farm Bureau recipient had a strong voting record in line with many of AFBF’s top legislative priorities. To learn more about AFBF, visit fb.org.
