Oklahoma continues to rank third in the nation for lowest unemployment

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reports that initial claims, continued claims and both four-week moving averages decreased for the week ending Jan. 15. The agency also reported that the state’s unemployment rate declined to 2.3% for the month of December.
“For the third consecutive month, Oklahoma’s unemployment rate has continued to decline and we have again hit a historic low at 2.3%. Oklahoma’s recovery from the pandemic has been one of the fastest in the nation. Where other state’s economies have been sluggish, ours has had a record setting rebound,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “As we continue to adjust to the ways in which the world and the workforce have changed after the disruption of the pandemic, state leaders are leaning into innovative approaches to support and recruit the dynamic workforce that is the backbone of our state’s thriving economy.”
Weekly Unemployment Numbers for Week Ending Jan. 15
For the file week ending Jan. 15, the number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 2,240, a decrease of 520 from the previous week's level of 2,760.
For the same file week, the less volatile initial claims’ four-week moving average was 2,147, a decrease of 119 from the previous week's average of 2,266.
The number of continued claims totaled 13,020, a decrease of 1,157 from the previous week’s level of 14,177.
Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 13,443, a decrease of 97 from the previous week's average of 13,540.
Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims for the week ending Jan. 22 was 260,000, a decrease of 30,000 from the previous week's revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor (U.S. DOL) reports. The four-week moving average was 247,000, an increase of 15,000 from the previous week's revised average. For the week ending Jan. 15, the U.S. DOL reports the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2%, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
The national weekly seasonally adjusted initial claims report is one of 10 components in the Composite Index of Leading Economic Indicators. To smooth out the volatility in the weekly initial claims data, a four-week moving average is used to assess trends.
Claimant Resources
Individuals seeking unemployment benefits should go to https://ui.ok.gov and create an account with the Get Started button to connect their Social Security number and pull all unemployment information into one location.
Unemployment claimants should be aware that not returning to work when recalled or when work is available could potentially lead to disqualification from receiving unemployment benefits.
Employers may report this activity by emailing returntowork@oesc.state.ok.us, calling 405-962-7524, or mailing OESC at P.O. Box 52006, Oklahoma City, OK, 73152-2006.
If a claimant returns to work full time, they should keep their unemployment claim open with OESC and not certify a weekly claim. If they return part time, a claimant may continue to certify their weekly claim and must report all gross earnings for the week to potentially receive a partial benefit. Eligibility for continued benefits is determined by the circumstances of each individual claimant.
OESC is an excellent resource for people looking to reenter the job market by connecting Oklahomans with available employment through https://okjobmatch.com/.
Claimants looking for work who need child care assistance are encouraged to use the Oklahoma Department of Human Services’ (OKDHS) 60 days of subsidized child care by visiting https://okdhslive.org/.
