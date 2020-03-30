SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 481 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Beckham, Cotton and Love counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
There is an additional death in Cleveland County: a male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 17 total deaths in the state.
Governor Kevin Stitt issued Sunday evening a sixth amendment to Executive Order (EO) 2020-07, requiring travelers from six states to self-quarantine for 14 days, to include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana, and Washington.
Governor Stitt’s amended Executive Order also requires delivery personnel to submit to screenings when making deliveries at hospitals, clinics, long term care facilities and daycares. The EO also protects health care workers and their families from discrimination in housing or child care.
REMINDER: Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:
· No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.
· People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.
· PLEASE NOTE: Some local municipalities, to include Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have put into place law enforcement efforts to enforce the Governor’s order as well as the cities’ additional “shelter in place” policies.
· On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 481
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,207
Hospitalizations 153
Deaths 17
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. March 30.
