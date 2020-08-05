As of this advisory, there are 40,564 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 17 additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
Two in Caddo County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Cleveland County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in McCurtain County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group. Three females and two males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
There are 583 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 40,564
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 624,166
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 671,712
**Currently Hospitalized 645
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 3,445
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 583
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health
*As of 7 a.m. Aug. 5.
