COVID-19 Cases 450,315
New Cases 157
New Cases 7 day Average 206
Active Cases 1,850
CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,336
Acute Care OSDH Licensed
Facilities/Location*
Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations
Cases (ICU)
Region 1 (NW) 2 (1)
Region 2 (NE) 6 (1)
Region 3 (SW) 9 (2)
Region 4 (EC) 5 (3)
Region 5 (SE) 1 (0)
Region 6 (Central) 9 (5)
Region 7 (Tulsa) 54 (23)
Region 8 (OKC) 60 (18)
Total 146 (53)
Other Types of Facilities
Focus Facilities 14 (4)
Rehabilitation Facilities 1 (0)
Tribal Facilities 6 (0)
Other Facilities Total 21 (4)
Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 10.
