COVID-19

COVID-19 Cases 450,315

New Cases 157

New Cases 7 day Average 206

Active Cases 1,850

CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,336

Acute Care OSDH Licensed

Facilities/Location*

Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations

Cases (ICU)

Region 1 (NW) 2 (1)

Region 2 (NE) 6 (1)

Region 3 (SW) 9 (2)

Region 4 (EC) 5 (3)

Region 5 (SE) 1 (0)

Region 6 (Central) 9 (5)

Region 7 (Tulsa) 54 (23)

Region 8 (OKC) 60 (18)

Total 146 (53)

Other Types of Facilities

Focus Facilities 14 (4)

Rehabilitation Facilities 1 (0)

Tribal Facilities 6 (0)

Other Facilities Total 21 (4)

Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. May 10.

