COVID-19

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 3,410 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 10 additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 22-April 26.

Four in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group, a female in the 65 and older age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, and a female in the 50-64 age group.

Three in Washington County, two females in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 207 total deaths in the state.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at the Oklahoma Health Center in coordination with the University of Oklahoma. If you are experiencing symptoms, call (405) 271-7774 to make an appointment.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available at the Chickasaw Nation Tishomingo Health Clinic. The site is open to the public. The hours are Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you are experiencing symptoms, call (580) 371-2361.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 3,410

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 56,289

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 60,037

**Currently Hospitalized

288

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 693

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0

Total Cumulative Deaths 207

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. April 28.

