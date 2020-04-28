SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 3,410 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 10 additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 22-April 26.
Four in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group, a female in the 65 and older age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, and a female in the 50-64 age group.
Three in Washington County, two females in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 207 total deaths in the state.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at the Oklahoma Health Center in coordination with the University of Oklahoma. If you are experiencing symptoms, call (405) 271-7774 to make an appointment.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available at the Chickasaw Nation Tishomingo Health Clinic. The site is open to the public. The hours are Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you are experiencing symptoms, call (580) 371-2361.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 3,410
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 56,289
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 60,037
**Currently Hospitalized
288
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 693
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 207
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.