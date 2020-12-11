This week, all 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Risk Level System is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 229,353 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,925 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 27 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Five in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Rogers County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Eight in Tulsa County, five females in the 65 or older age group, thee males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,007 total deaths in the state.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 229,353
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,091,366
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,328,039
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,547
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 120
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 13,969
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,007
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 11.
