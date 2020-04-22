COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 2,894 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are six additional deaths; two occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 5-April 20.

One in Caddo County, a female in the age group of 65 and older.

One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Cotton County, a female in the age group of 65 and older.

One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Washington County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Pittsburg County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 170 total deaths in the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 2,894

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 43,019

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 46,122

**Currently Hospitalized 298

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 608

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2

Total Cumulative Deaths 170 

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. April 21.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you