As of this advisory, there are 3,851 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are eight additional deaths; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 29-April 30.

One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Texas County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Lincoln County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Seminole County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Cleveland County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 238 total deaths in the state.

Yesterday OSDH released the Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report for the week of April 23 to 29. The report can be found here. Updated reports released in the future will be available here.

Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 3,851

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 66,084

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 70,368

**Currently Hospitalized 236

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 743

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 4

Total Cumulative Deaths 238 

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. May 2.

