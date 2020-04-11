SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 1,868 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional six deaths:
Three in Cleveland County, two females and a male in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 94 total deaths in the state.
Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Friday released modeling for the estimated impact of COVID-19 for Oklahoma with the date of peak to be April 21.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,868
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 20,790
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 22,511
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 446
Deaths 94
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 309
State Public Health Laboratory 193
Other 1,366
Total 1,868
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 16 0
05-17 30 0
18-35 329 2
36-49 384 3
50-64 486 12
65+ 623 77
Total 1,868 94
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 1006 44
Male 862 50
Total 1,868 94
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 27 2
Atoka 1 0
Beaver 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 3 0
Caddo 9 0
Canadian 56 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 18 1
Choctaw 2 0
Cleveland 247 17
Comanche 49 0
Cotton 4 0
Craig 6 0
Creek 54 3
Custer 5 0
Delaware 24 0
Dewey 1 0
Garfield 6 1
Garvin 10 0
Grady 11 0
Grant 2 0
Greer 48 4
Jackson 7 0
Jefferson 1 0
Kay 42 3
Kingfisher 5 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 3 0
Lincoln 11 0
Logan 7 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Marshall 1 0
Mayes 13 2
McClain 18 0
McCurtain 2 0
Murray 1 0
Muskogee 21 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 10 0
Okfuskee 1 0
Oklahoma 425 19
Okmulgee 13 0
Osage 45 7
Ottawa 16 0
Pawnee 26 2
Payne 28 0
Pittsburg 8 0
Pontotoc 9 0
Pottawatomie 25 3
Rogers 24 0
Seminole 6 1
Sequoyah 9 2
Stephens 13 1
Texas 3 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 323 16
Wagoner 67 4
Washington 83 2
Woodward 1 0
Total 1,868 94
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 11.
