COVID-19

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 1,868 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are an additional six deaths:

Three in Cleveland County, two females and a male in the 65 and older age group.

Two in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 94 total deaths in the state.

Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Friday released modeling for the estimated impact of COVID-19 for Oklahoma with the date of peak to be April 21. 

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 1,868

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 20,790

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 22,511

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 446

Deaths 94

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

Laboratory Cases

Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 309

State Public Health Laboratory 193

Other 1,366

Total 1,868

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths

00-04 16 0

05-17 30 0

18-35 329 2

36-49 384 3

50-64 486 12

65+ 623 77

Total 1,868 94

Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Gender Cases Deaths

Female 1006 44

Male 862 50

Total 1,868 94

COVID-19 Cases by County

County Cases Deaths

Adair 27 2

Atoka 1 0

Beaver 1 0

Beckham 1 0

Bryan 3 0

Caddo 9 0

Canadian 56 1

Carter 1 0

Cherokee 18 1

Choctaw 2 0

Cleveland 247 17

Comanche 49 0

Cotton 4 0

Craig 6 0

Creek 54 3

Custer 5 0

Delaware 24 0

Dewey 1 0

Garfield 6 1

Garvin 10 0

Grady 11 0

Grant 2 0

Greer 48 4

Jackson 7 0

Jefferson 1 0

Kay 42 3

Kingfisher 5 0

Kiowa 1 0

Latimer 4 1

Le Flore 3 0

Lincoln 11 0

Logan 7 0

Love 2 0

Major 1 0

Marshall 1 0

Mayes 13 2

McClain 18 0

McCurtain 2 0

Murray 1 0

Muskogee 21 2

Noble 6 0

Nowata 10 0

Okfuskee 1 0

Oklahoma 425 19

Okmulgee 13 0

Osage 45 7

Ottawa 16 0

Pawnee 26 2

Payne 28 0

Pittsburg 8 0

Pontotoc 9 0

Pottawatomie 25 3

Rogers 24 0

Seminole 6 1

Sequoyah 9 2

Stephens 13 1

Texas 3 0

Tillman 1 0

Tulsa 323 16

Wagoner 67 4

Washington 83 2

Woodward 1 0

Total 1,868 94

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. April 11.

