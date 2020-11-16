As of this advisory, there are 156,857 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 3,264 cases in Muskogee County, and 1,571 of those are in the city of Muskogee.
There are 10 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Caddo County, one male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Delaware County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kiowa County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Lincoln County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, and one male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 1,538 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 156,857
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 11/13/20) 1,653,599
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 11/13/20) 1,816,690
**Currently Hospitalized (As of 11/13/20) 1,247
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 10,417
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,538
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Nov. 16.
