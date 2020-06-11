OKLAHOMA CITY — Alicia Andrews, Oklahoma Democratic Party chairwoman, denounced President Donald Trump’s plan to stage on June 19 a campaign rally in Tulsa.
It would be the president's first post-pandemic rally, coming as the state is experiencing an uptick in new COVID-19 cases. The timing of his visit would coincide with protests, social unrest and historic events that combined with his visit could trigger increased tension in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The rally will take place on Juneteenth, the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Tulsa has its own troubling history with race, which dates back to 1921, when a once-thriving African American business community was decimated by a white mob that killed hundreds of black residents.
Trump announced plans for his rally on Wednesday while meeting with a handful of African American supporters for a roundtable discussion. The president said he’s planning more events in Florida, Texas and Arizona as well, but Oklahoma would be his first since March 2.
“For him to host a campaign rally on Juneteenth in Tulsa is unconscionable,” said Andrews, the first black woman to serve as chairwoman of the Oklahoma Democratic Party. "A day set aside to commemorate the freedom of enslaved people must not be marred by the words or actions of a racist president."
Andrews said Trumps visit would be "a slap in the face to every black Oklahoman" and "every black American.” She said the planned rally in Tulsa "has the potential of galvanizing racists" and could "further denigrate a group of people who built the very house in which the president lives.”
The state chair pointed out Trump's visit would follow within days the "99th anniversary of one of the very worst racist massacres ever on American soil." Andrews described the rally as a "horrifying collaboration between Trump and Gov. Kevin Stitt" that exemplifies their disregard for the moment and the Black Live Matter movement.
"The Oklahoma Democratic Party stands with all people of goodwill to denounce this self-serving morale-booster for Trump,” Andrews said.
Trump’s campaign has been eager to resume rallies as it tries to move past the pandemic, even as cases continue to rise in some parts of the country. He has focused most of his rallies this year on battleground states, although Oklahoma is reliably Republican.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
