Ballooning

Fireworks and a hot air balloon light up Hatbox Field on the first day of the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning in August 2019. 

 SHANE KEETER/Special to the Phoenix

Organizers canceled the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said Tuesday. 

"Primarily financially is the reason, both for the city and for our sponsors that help underwrite the event," Wilkerson said. "It’s a very expensive event to put on and the city has subsidized it with that tourism tax, and with that dollar down, the city decided not to do it this year. We hope to be back in 2021."

The festival was scheduled to take place Aug. 29-30.

