Organizers canceled the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said Tuesday.
"Primarily financially is the reason, both for the city and for our sponsors that help underwrite the event," Wilkerson said. "It’s a very expensive event to put on and the city has subsidized it with that tourism tax, and with that dollar down, the city decided not to do it this year. We hope to be back in 2021."
The festival was scheduled to take place Aug. 29-30.
