As of this advisory, there are 28,802 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There were three additional deaths. One was identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Grady County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
Two in McCurtain County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
There are 477 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 28,802
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 485,206
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 518,134
**Currently Hospitalized 607
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 2,596
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 477
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health
*As of 7 a.m. July 23.
