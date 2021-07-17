The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative Center will launch online classes later this month at no cost for individuals dealing with chronic conditions and their caregivers.
The ZOOM classes will beginning at 1:30 p.m. July 29 and continue once a week through Sept. 2. The Healthier Choices, Healthier You Program was developed by Stanford University’s School of Medicine.
The two-hour classes, presented during a six-week period, present techniques that will help participants deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation. The program teaches exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance.
Other topics include the appropriate use of medication, tools for communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals, nutrition education, decision-making, and how to evaluate new treatments.
OHAI is a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. Registration is required for a class or to receive more information.
Additional information and class material will be provided to you with your registration. Please call (918) 660-3171 or email Sharon-Elder@ouhsc.edu.
