Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program funds 42 projects

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) announced that of the 42 organizations have been awarded grants though the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program, one is in Muskogee, and one is in Tahlequah.
Five Civilized Tribes Museum and Center for the Study of Indian Territory in Muskogee and Friends of the Murrell Home in Tahlequah were awarded grants.
Applications were submitted in November and, following a review by both an OHS staff committee and a subcommittee of the OHS Board of Directors, the organizations were approved for funding by the OHS Board of Directors at the January quarterly board meeting
The total amount of funds that will be distributed this year is just over $554,000, with projects ranging from collections care and strategic planning to exhibit development and educational programming.
“Entering our third year of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program, the OHS is thrilled with the program’s success,” said Nicole Harvey, director of strategic initiatives and grants administrator for the OHS. “To date, the program has funded over 120 projects that are aiding with collecting, preserving and sharing Oklahoma history for local communities across the state.”
The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program is a grants-in-aid program offered by the Oklahoma Historical Society with a goal of encouraging the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state. Open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations located in Oklahoma and registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state, this grants program offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for projects focused on collections, exhibits and programming. Applications for this annual program open in the fall and award announcements are made in January. Information: www.okhistory.org/grants.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
