Oklahoma Historical Society seeks nominations for annual awards program

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) is accepting nominations for its annual awards program. Recipients of these awards will be honored at the OHS Annual Awards Banquet to be held Feb. 24, at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
The OHS is seeking nominations for the following awards:
Oklahoma Historians Hall of Fame: This honor recognizes distinguished and long-term contributions to Oklahoma history through demonstrated excellence.
Bruce T. Fisher Outstanding Oklahoma History Project: This award recognizes the significant contribution of an individual or organization for history-related projects including exhibits, short-form publications, collections care, film, programming and digital projects completed in the previous year with a budget under $20,000.
Linda Williams Reese Award: This award recognizes the outstanding dissertation or thesis on Oklahoma history completed in the previous year.
Joseph B. Thoburn Award for Outstanding Student Historian: This is awarded to a junior or senior in high school who exhibits outstanding achievements in the presentation or interpretation of state and local history. It includes a $500 scholarship.
William D. Pennington Award: This award acknowledges an outstanding social studies teacher — one who makes a lasting impact on students and provides remarkable support for Oklahoma National History Day projects.
To nominate an individual or a history project, visit www.okhistory.org/awards and download the nomination form specific to the award. Members of the OHS Board of Directors and employees of the OHS and its museums, sites, and affiliates are not eligible. The completed form must be submitted no later than Nov. 15, to lodell@okhistory.org or mailed to Larry O’Dell, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73105.
