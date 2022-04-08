Oklahoma Historical Society to offer field trip grants

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma History Center (OHC) is accepting applications for the Oklahoma Transportation Grant program, a new field trip transportation grant program for Oklahoma schools. The purpose of this program is to increase the accessibility of external learning opportunities for Oklahoma students so that they may form connections on subjects intrinsic to our state’s history. Funding for this program was appropriated to the Oklahoma Historical Society through Senate Bill 1081 in 2021 for the purpose of providing schools with grants to facilitate access to Black history and civil rights education outside of the classroom.
This program will provide funding for kindergarten through 12th grade classes to visit specific institutions in Tulsa or Oklahoma City. Locations include the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Greenwood Rising in Tulsa, the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, the Freedom Center & Clara Luper Civil Rights Center (upon completion of renovations and construction) in Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
All schools and teachers in the state are welcome to learn more and apply for the Oklahoma Transportation Grant by visiting www.okhistory.org/historycenter/transportation-grant. The OHC is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.
