Oklahoma History Center opens wrestling exhibit

The Oklahoma History Center has opened a new photography exhibit Watch Out for Flying Chairs: Professional Wrestling in Oklahoma.
The exhibit examines professional wrestling in Oklahoma from its emergence in traveling carnivals to today. Oklahoma has been at the forefront of professional wrestling through its continued popularity across communities, as well as the contributions of Oklahomans in and out of the squared circle. Over the last 80 years, traditional wrestling has brought Oklahoma more national and international wrestling medals, trophies, titles, and championships than any other state. It is that expertise in the amateur circle that Oklahomans have contributed to the squared circle of professional wrestling. Leroy McGuirk, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, and the incomparable Danny Hodge all wrestled at the highest amateur levels before turning their attention to the unique world of professional wrestling.
The photography exhibit will be displayed in the West Atrium Gallery on the first floor of the Oklahoma History Center. Please call 405-522-0765 for admission costs and group rates.
