Oklahoma History Center to honor all Vietnam War-era veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma History Center (OHC), in association with Villages of OKC, Humana Market Point and Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight, is proud to host a pinning ceremony honoring all the servicemen and servicewomen, active or reservists, who served anywhere in the world during the Vietnam War era — the period of Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. The event will be held in the Devon Great Hall of the OHC from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday. This event is free and open to the public.
March 29 was designated as Vietnam Veterans Day by the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act, to be commemorated with annual nationwide events. Guided by the stipulations in that act, only Vietnam War veterans and their families are recognized. However, the Vietnam War Commemoration organization is providing recognition pins to honor any U.S. veteran who served on active duty or in the reserves in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, Vietnam or otherwise. Family members of any veteran not able to be present may also receive this pin.
The ceremony will include a welcome to the OHC from Trait Thompson, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, followed by remarks from newly appointed Secretary of Military Affairs John Nash; Capt. Bob Ford, a Huey helicopter pilot during the war; and Michael Do, representing the South Vietnamese community. The 145th Army Band — the “Governor’s Own” — will play its repertoire of patriot music, various service songs and a special tribute to the fallen.
The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City. Information: (405) 522-0765 or visit www.okhistory.org.
