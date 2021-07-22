Oklahoma History Center to host author Art T. Burton

OKLAHOMA CITY — Author and historian Art T. Burton will give a presentation about his latest book, “Cherokee Bill: Black Cowboy — Indian Outlaw” (2020) beginning at noon July 29, at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City. In this book, Burton gives great detail on how a veteran of the First Kansas Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Deputy US Marshal Ike Rogers, captured the notorious Indian Territory outlaw Cherokee Bill. Following the presentation, Burton will be available to sign copies of his book. Books can be pre-ordered from the Oklahoma History Center Museum Store by visiting store.okhistory.org.
Burton specializes in research of Black Americans in the Wild West and how they shaped history. As an author, he distinguished himself in 1991 when he wrote the first book about Black American and American Indian outlaws and lawmen in the Wild West. He is the author of “Black, Red, and Deadly: Black and Indian Gunfighters of the Indian Territory, 1870-1907.” This title was followed by his next book, “Black, Buckskin, and Blue: African American Scouts and Soldiers on the Western Frontier,” written in 1999, which was also the first of its kind. Burton has since written two biographical works: “Black Gun, Silver Star: The Life and Legend of Frontier Marshal Bass Reeves” (2008) and Cherokee Bill: Black Cowboy — Indian Outlaw” (2020).
Information about OHS: www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.