OKLAHOMA CITY — Smithsonian Affiliates, in collaboration with researchers from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, will present “We Are All Connected: Saving Species and Preventing Pandemics,” a special online program. It will take place at noon Sept. 18. This hour-long webinar will feature a presentation from researchers in the Conservation Biology Institute’s Global Health Program, and will include the opportunity for audience members to submit questions in the chat. As a Smithsonian Affiliate, the Oklahoma History Center will serve as a host to the public for this presentation. To register for this free program, visit www.okhistory.org/connected2020. For additional information, contact Torie Taylor at (405) 522-0793 or ttaylor@okhistory.org.
Our global health crisis has highlighted the ways in which the health of humans, animals and the environment are inextricably linked — a concept central to the work of the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute’s Global Health Program. The featured speaker, Dr. Maureen Kamau, is a Smithsonian veterinary research fellow with the Global Health Program and is based at the Mpala Research Center in Laikipia, Kenya. Through her fellowship, she participates in clinical care of Kenya’s native wildlife and conducts various research projects in wildlife population health and conservation. Kamau will share her experiences following this unique career path.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.