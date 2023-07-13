OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Human Services is seeking public comments about the federally-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through a public comment meeting to be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 in room C48 at the Sequoyah Memorial office building, 2400 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
Virtual meeting attendance is also available via Zoom. LIHEAP is dependent upon the availability of federal funds and helps income-eligible families with their home energy bills.
Public comment will be limited to three minutes per speaker. Written comment submissions are also acceptable and may be sent via email to Liheap2@okdhs.org or by mail to Oklahoma Human Services, Attention LIHEAP, P.O. Box 25352, Oklahoma City, OK 73125-0352. Any comment submissions received after Aug. 9, 2023 will be considered for the next federal fiscal year 2024 state plan.
The Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP) provides assistance for households with a verifiable energy crisis, including the loss of heating or cooling. Open enrollment for the program begins each year in mid-March. Energy crisis assistance for households with a life-threatening medical situation is accepted year round.
The non-emergency summer cooling program provides assistance with a one-time payment, per fiscal year, to the energy company providing the main source of cooling for the household. Open enrollment usually begins each year in June.
The non-emergency winter heating program provides assistance with a one-time payment, per fiscal year, to the energy company providing the main source of heating for the household. Open enrollment usually begins each year in December.
LIHEAP eligibility requirements are based on:
- Income
- Household size
- Available resources
Responsibility for payment of home energy. Households are not eligible for LIHEAP if the utility bill is paid directly to the provider by someone who does not reside at the residence.
