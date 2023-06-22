OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Humanities (OH) is accepting applications from Oklahoma organizations wishing to apply for funding up to $10,000. Grant applications are reviewed by the OH Board of Trustees in late September, and applicants are notified of funding decisions by October 1.
Oklahoma Humanities’ grants encourage cultural programming on the local level across the state. Eligible projects must support OH’s mission to strengthen communities by helping Oklahomans learn about the human experience, understand new perspectives, and participate knowledgeably in civic life. OH grants can fund a variety of humanities-based projects, including exhibits, panel discussions, preservation of historic collections, festivals, and more.
“Oklahoma Humanities funds eligible projects that bridge academic disciplines like history, literature, and philosophy to the general public,” said Caroline Lowery, Executive Director. “Grant applicants from communities all over the state can receive funding for projects with diverse, thought-provoking ideas about the human story. OH is proud to award over $200,000 in funding per year, catalyzing capacity building and providing cultural opportunities statewide.”
Applications are due August 1. Applicants must be a 501©(3) nonprofit, accredited public and 501©(3) institution of higher education, federally recognized Native American tribal government, or a state or local government agency.
Visit okhumanities.org/grants for more information about Oklahoma Humanities grants and a list of previously funded projects.
Questions about the grant application process may be directed to Senior Program Officer Kelly Burns at kelly@okhumanities.org or (405) 235-0280.
Oklahoma Humanities (OH) is an independent, nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen communities by helping Oklahomans learn about the human experience, understand new perspectives, and participate knowledgeably in civic life. As the state partner for the National Endowment for the Humanities, OH is a grant-making organization that provides a free educational magazine, Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibits, reading and discussion groups, and other cultural opportunities for Oklahomans of all ages. OH engages people in their own communities, stimulating discussion and helping them explore the wider world of human experience, through humanities disciplines such as history, literature, film studies, ethics, and philosophy.
