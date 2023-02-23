OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker has requested an independent investigation into nearly a dozen “sexual in nature” allegations at an eastern Oklahoma women’s prison.
State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said he turned over the findings of his “inquiry” into allegations of "sexual assaults” to Attorney General Gentner Drummond. Humphrey requested that Drummond look into whether Department of Corrections investigations were conducted correctly, if the correct outcome was reached, if proper procedure was followed and if any were “knowingly covered up.”
Humphrey said he also wants to know if female inmates were punished or retaliated against after reporting sexual victimizations using resources provided as part of the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act, or PREA. The 2003 federal law is designed to prevent prison sexual victimization by offering inmates, staff and the public several ways to report alleged sexual abuse.
“Any sexual nature by an employee is considered a serious crime because of the power that they have over these inmates,” Humphrey said. “That’s why every one of these should be investigated.”
Humphrey said the majority involve alleged incidents at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft within the past two years.
He would not let CNHI Oklahoma review the thick investigative booklet he put together detailing his findings. He did say one allegation involved an inmate providing a correctional employee with oral sex in exchange for contraband. He also acknowledged there was another allegation involving an employee being caught in an inappropriate act with an inmate.
He said a former DOC employee, who had been fired, provided him the majority of his information, but that “it seems to be verified,” and all allegations can be easily investigated. He said the former employee also filed paperwork seeking whistleblower protection.
“I want to ensure the safety of our inmates and quality of our staff,” Humphrey said.
CNHI Oklahoma requested a copy of the “whistleblower complaint” from the state, but was denied access on the grounds that it has been classified as a confidential personnel record. The person who reportedly made the complaint declined to comment.
In an email, DOC spokesman Josh Ward said there have been nine PREA investigations at Eddie Warrior since 2021 — six of those were in 2021 and three in 2022. Of those, two were referred to the local district attorney.
“Absolute compliance with PREA standards is fundamental to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ work of changing lives in a positive manner,” he said. “The agency takes great pride in being a model for PREA compliance to corrections agencies around the country.”
Ward said every PREA complaint is also referred to the Office of Inspector General, and if there’s evidence that could lead to charges, the case is referred to the local district attorney. The local district attorney determines whether charges are warranted.
“With no specific allegations to which the agency can respond, this particular complaint has the appearance of an attempt to weaponize PREA against the Department of Corrections,” Ward said.
Phil Bacharach, a spokesman with Drummond’s office, said in an email, that per agency policy, “we cannot confirm whether there’s an active investigation.”
Sharon Caples, a former inmate at Eddie Warrior, said she used DOC’s PREA hotline once in 2020 to report a questionable strip search of three women outside of a toilet stall where everybody could see. She said that while there was likely no law broken, she believed it may have violated policy.
Caples said she reported her concerns immediately to the person running the shift. She said “they pretty much brushed it off,” and told her they were immediately moving her to a different building, she said. Unasked for moves are considered a form of punishment, she said.
She also reported the incident using the state’s PREA hotline and left a voicemail with her name, inmate number and details of what had happened. Caples said she never heard back.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
