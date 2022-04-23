Oklahoma lawyers to offer free legal advice

Lawyers across Oklahoma will provide free legal advice on Thursday, April 28, during the annual statewide celebration of Law Day. Oklahoma residents may call (918) 551-6022 or (405) 493-9131 to speak to a licensed attorney at no charge. Those with legal questions also have the option to email AskALawyer@okbar.org to access the service.
“This is the 47th year that Oklahoma attorneys have offered this important community service,” said Oklahoma Bar Association President Jim Hicks of Tulsa. “The opportunity to help those in need is why many of us entered the legal profession, and during this year’s Ask A Lawyer event, we will have over 100 volunteer attorneys standing by to take calls and emails.”
The Ask A Lawyer free legal advice project is one of several events in which Oklahoma lawyers participate to observe Law Day. This year, more than 1,300 Oklahoma students entered the Law Day Art and Writing Contest.
Law Day is an annual, national celebration that is aimed at educating the public about its rights and responsibilities as Americans. While it is celebrated nationally, its roots are right here in Oklahoma. Wewoka attorney Hicks Epton, who served as OBA president in 1953, originally brought forward a plan to celebrate the law and how it affects our lives. President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Law Day nationally by proclamation in 1958; in 1961, Congress set aside May 1 as a day for all Americans to celebrate their freedom and the ideals of equality and justice under the law.
More information about Law Day is available on the OBA website at www.okbar.org/LawDay.
The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.
If you call
WHAT: Free legal advice on Law Day.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Thursday.
CALL: 918-551-6022 or 405-493-9131.
EMAIL: Number to calls:Email: AskALawyer@okbar.org
