OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Justin Humphrey said he’s leading “a little chicken resurrection” as he attempts to get a bill through the Legislature that would reduce Oklahoma’s cockfighting penalties from felonies to misdemeanors. It also adds new fines of up to $2,000 for repeat offenders and redefines what constitutes a battle between roosters.
His Senate Bill 1522 also would require birds be fitted with artificial spurs, knives or gaffs to qualify as cockfighting.
Opponents called the proposal a terrible idea that would turn Oklahoma into a haven for cockfighting and accused Humphrey of colluding with individuals who are knowingly committing state and federal crimes.
Humphrey, R-Lane, said he’s absolutely colluding with cockfighters.
“I talk to them every day,” he said. “They’re part of my constituents. And I’m doing what I believe our District 19 constituents wish. We’re working on a bill that is right, and they’re (opponents) colluding with animal activists who’ve lost their mind.”
He said numerous constituents have requested the bill, and he’s received thousands of calls in support. Most of his opposition has come from out-of-state and animal rights activists.
“We’ve got a lot of people that are raising these birds,” he said. “A lot of countries come in and buy the birds. We’ve got a lot of people. They’re not fighting them, and the birds they buy from them won’t be fought. Now they’ll raise them out of that to fight, but they’re just breed stock.”
As talks continue to swirl in the Legislature about voter-approved criminal justice reforms that reduced the penalties on crimes such as drug possession and theft from felonies to misdemeanors, Humphrey said it’s “insane,” “unrealistic, unfair and unreasonable” that raising a chicken or fighting a chicken remains punishable by 10 years in prison.
“This bill’s about reasonable punishment and making sure that one punishment is not held greater than others,” Humphrey said. “If we want to talk about smart criminal justice reform, this is the smartest bill that is out there because it is a victimless crime.”
Wayne Pacelle, president of the Animal Wellness Action, a Washington D.C.-based group, said weakening the state’s existing laws on cockfighting creates a “terrible problem,” and Oklahoma would be the first to state in decades to do so.
He said all of the movement in other legislative chambers has been to strengthen penalties and increase the range of prohibited activities.
“Oklahoma trying to become a cockfighting enclave would mean more cockfighters would be drawn to Oklahoma because it would be one of the weakest laws in the United States,” he said. “Alabama and Oklahoma would kind of stand alone as the weakest anti-cockfighting laws in the nation.”
Pacelle said Oklahoma was the 48th state to ban cockfighting, and because it was among the last, it became a gathering place for top fighters. In 2002 when Oklahoma voters banned cockfighting, Pacelle said there were an estimated 42 cockfighting arenas in the state and millions of fighting birds.
Pacelle’s group also has deemed Oklahoma “the cockfighting capital of the United States.”
Pacelle said his group estimates there are 16 major cockfighting operators in Oklahoma who sell fighting animals in large numbers around the United States and the globe, but there are undoubtedly others. Two Oklahoma operators alone sell about 40% of the nation’s total rooster exports to Guam, he said. Oklahoma roosters with good bloodlines sell for up to $3,000.
But Pacelle argues that in order to breed and ship cocks, operators have to first prove that they’re good cockfighters, so he contends breeding and fighting go hand in hand.
“No one’s going to be interested in your birds if you’re not fighting them,” Pacelle said.
Humphrey’s proposed cockfighting penalties, which would top out at $2,000, won’t be high enough to deter offenders when huge profits are up for grabs, he said.
“If at the end of the process (cockfighters) are just going to get a $250 fine, it’s not worth their time or effort, which is exactly what Humphrey knows,” Pacelle said. “I’m just confident that he’s colluding with these people.”
But Oklahoma game fowl farmers say they’re not involved in cockfighting operations. They say the bill protects them in case their roosters get free. Roosters are kept in pens to keep them from fighting, but if two birds get free at the same time and begin to fight, and the wrong person comes up, the owner faces up to 20 years in prison.
Supporters of the measure have been coming to the Capitol to meet with lawmakers for over two weeks now.
Blake Pearce, of Sallisaw, a third-generation game fowl farmer, said the United States kills 25 million chickens a day to eat, but Oklahomans can go to jail for 10 years for killing one. He worries that if two roosters accidentally get loose at the same time, he could end up in prison for a decade. Pearce says he’s not a cockfighter, but breeds roosters and exports them.
He said Oklahoma has the harshest penalty in the world, and that 35 other states treat cockfighting as a misdemeanor.
Rob Turner, of Stigler, said he breeds roosters as a hobby, and it serves as his therapy for PTSD. He sells a few to pay the feed bill, but doesn’t operate a big farm nor does not fight his birds.
He’s urging lawmakers to change the law to protect other hobbyists like himself.
