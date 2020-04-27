The fourth annual Oklahoma Movie Hall Of Fame Induction has been re-scheduled for July 11. It was originally scheduled for May 2.
The impressive lineup of inductees includes two motion picture producers, two career movie and television actors and a long time Hollywood visual artist. Oklahoma native Doug Claybourne, producer of Fast and Furious, Mask Of Zorro, and 22 other major motion pictures, now resides in the New York and New Jersey area with his wife and daughter and is producing "The Rainbow Prince."
Retired actor Jack Ging was born and raised in Alva and has made more than 300 appearances in film and television. Working alongside actors such as Clint Eastwood and Linda Evans, Ging spent more than 30 years playing a large variety of characters. He can be seen at night in in classic reruns of "Perry Mason," "Mannix" and a laundry list of television and motion pictures from the '60s, '70s and '80s.
Raised in Norman, Julianna Brannum, a member of the Comanche Tribe is an awarding documentary film producer and documentary filmmaker based in Austin, Texas. She was producer of the Independent Lens documentary, “Conscience Point” airing nationally on PBS and served as series producer on the Emmy-nominated PBS series, “Native America."
She directed and produced the public television documentary “LaDonna Harris: Indian 101” for which she won fellowships from the Sundance Institute/Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation/Tribeca Film Institute.
Brannum co-produced the feature documentary “Wounded Knee” for the PBS series “We Shall Remain” on American Experience Brannum and made her directorial debut with “The Creek Runs Red” which aired on Independent Lens.
Chris Dawson began his career as a visual artist in 1985 and has worked on over one hundred motion pictures and television shows that include the various "Star Trek" series and motion pictures to "SpongeBob Squarepants," "Aquaman," "Wonder Woman," and "Jungle Cruise" starring the Rock, Dwayne Johnson.
Victor Daniels, aka, Chief Thundercloud, the first Native actor to co-star in movie serials will also be inducted. Born in Muskogee, Indian Territory, the Cherokee Native began his career as a stuntman and was cast in the original "Lone Ranger" movie serials as Tonto. Daniels appeared in almost 40 motion pictures.
"The Outsider" movie will also be inducted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.