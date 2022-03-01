Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony, Concert set for Sunday

Sunday's Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony and Concert is generating excitement among music fans, promoters say.
"The sales are unbelievable," OMHOF Interim Executive Director Tony Corbell said. "There's going to be a really big turnout, lots and lots of support."
The ceremony and concert begins at 7 p.m. Sunday at the famed Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Inductees are:
• Randy Crouch of Teresita, considered the world's best rock fiddler.
• Guitarist and songwriter Don White of Tulsa.
• Mike McClure of Tecumseh, front man for the Mike McClure band and album producer of such Red Dirt groups as Cross Canadian Ragweed and Turnpike Troubadours.
• The late Carlos Wesley "Don" Byas of Muskogee, jazz saxophonist.
Cain's proved to be the most appropriate venue for this year's induction, Corbell said.
"Three of our inductees have played extensively in their career at Cain's, and it's like going home for them," he said. "Cain's could not be a more gracious host and they couldn't be nicer group of people, or more professional to work with. They have every detail covered."
The venue also has more space than the OMHOF home at Muskogee's old Frisco Depot, he said.
Each inductee will be honored with a video tribute and induction trophy before performing three songs, Corbell said.
"The one that people seem to be most excited about is Randy Crouch," Corbell said. "Crouch was raised in Tahlequah, and he is known as one of the best fiddlers. He's a singer-songwriter and plays guitar."
Crouch does look like a wild man, Corbell said.
"He's got a big long beard and big, long mustache," he said. "But he's really credited with influencing a lot of Oklahoma bluegrass players, folk and country both. When he's not playing by himself, he's with the Red Dirt Rangers quite often."
White has played with a variety of musicians.
"This guy first played in a band with J.J. Cale," Corbell said. "He's opened with Arlo Guthrie, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty. He played with Richie Havens back in the day. He's really known for his guitar playing and his singing."
White also writes great storytelling songs, he said.
Mike McClure, founding member of The Great Divide, came out of Oklahoma's Red Dirt sound, Corbell said.
Corbell said Byas, who died in 1972, was "a fabulous, fabulous sax player."
"This guy played the Cotton Club in the 1950s and '60s," Corbell said. "He's played all over the world. He's played with Count Basie and Dizzy Gillespie. And he was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma. In the late '50s, early '60s, he moved to Belgium and found a woman there he married and he stayed there. He came back to the states just to play music from time to time."
A jazz trio will perform Byas songs, Corbell said.
