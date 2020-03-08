Country music artist Wade Hayes; songwriter, broadcast journalist and singer Michael Ward (Mike) Settle and the late American jazz saxophonist Don Byas will be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame during ceremonies in Muskogee on March 28.
David Osborne, a celebrated Steinway artist and pianist to U.S. presidents, will be honored at induction ceremonies April 4 in Miami, Okla., at the historic Coleman Theatre.
Hayes was born in Bethel Acres, in 1969 and made his debut with a gold-certified single album "Old Enough to Know Better" in 1994, the same year he signed with Columbia Records. His work also includes "On A Good Night."
Settle began his solo career with The New Christy Minstrels and played with Kenny Rogers and the First Edition. He was born in 1941 in Tulsa.
Most associated with bebop, the late Carlos Wesley ‘Don’ Byas was an American jazz tenor saxophonist. He played with Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Dizzy Gillespie. He also led a band and lived in Europe. This Muskogee native was born in 1912 and died in 1972.
A special tribute to Byas is planned by saxophonist Jermaine Mondaine and Friends during the Muskogee induction ceremony.
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame has inducted more than 100 Oklahoma music performers, writers, historians and artists since the late 1990s. Honorees have included individuals who received the Governor’s award for their vision and work to preserve Oklahoma’s music heritage. Some honorees were presented with a Rising Star award for their success early on in their careers.
Tickets for general admission to the Muskogee induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 are $20 each and are available through Eventbrite at Eventbrite.com. The ceremony is at the Frisco Depot, home of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Muskogee on March 28.
For the April 4 Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame induction and performance of pianist David Osborne in Miami, contact the historic Coleman Theatre at colemantheatre.org, or call (918) 540-2425.
If you go
WHAT: Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
WHEN: March 28.
WHERE: Frisco Depot, 401 S. Third St.
ADMISSION: $20 each and are available through Eventbrite at Eventbrite.com.
INFORMATION: (918) 687-0800.
